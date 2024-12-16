"Little Shop of Horrors" Auditions coming up in January!

Cast list:
Seymour Krelborn:
An insecure, put-upon florist's clerk and eventual hero. He is a genuine, well-meaning man who is taken for granted because of his clumsy ways and poor social skills.
Audrey:
Bleached-blond, Billie-Dawn-like, secret love of Seymour's life. She has poor self-worth and education, but incredibly good looks and a sweet and vulnerable demeanor.
Mr. Mushnik:
The seasoned owner of the failing East Side flower shop and Seymour's nosy boss. He is profit-driven, greedy, and manipulative.
Orin Scrivello:
An egotistical dentist with a passion for leather and sadistic tendencies. Audrey's abusive boyfriend, who is targeted by Seymour.
The Plant (Audrey II):
Puppet. An anthropomorphic cross between a Venus flytrap and an avocado, the plant has an appetite for human flesh that is appeased by Seymour. Puppeteer doubles as other sizes of the plant.
Voice Of The Plant:
An actor/vocalist located offstage. The voice is that of a conniving, street-smart 'villain.' A funky Rhythm and Blues voice is best.
Crystal:
Crystal, Ronnette and Chiffon are Black street urchins, acting as the occasional Greek Chorus. Young, hip, and smart, these girls are the only ones who have a grip on reality.
Ronnette:
Crystal, Ronnette and Chiffon are Black street urchins, acting as the occasional Greek Chorus. Young, hip, and smart, these girls are the only ones who have a grip on reality.
Chiffon:
Crystal, Ronnette and Chiffon are Black street urchins, acting as the occasional Greek Chorus. Young, hip, and smart, these girls are the only ones who have a grip on reality.
