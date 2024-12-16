St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Monday, December 16, 2024

This week's Pet of the Week for the St. Joseph Bay Humane Society is Millie. Millie is a super sweet gal who enjoys her daily walks and keeps her kennel very clean. She likes to be close to people and relishes every moment next to staff for belly rubs. Millie has a playful side and appears to be very curious of other dogs. She is a fan of romping around the play yards, but also spends a good bit of time begging the staff for cuddles! Millie is UTD on her vaccines, microchipped, and spayed. She is wrapping up her heartworm treatments at the end of the month and is eager to resume her typical dog life activities. Millie's Christmas wish is a home of her very own this year.

 

 

 

You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe

 

Call: 850-227-1103

 

info@sjbhumanesociety.org







