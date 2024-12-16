St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

This week's Pet of the Week
for the St. Joseph Bay Humane Society is Millie. Millie is a super sweet gal who enjoys her daily walks and
keeps her kennel very clean. She likes to be close to people and relishes every
moment next to staff for belly rubs. Millie has a playful side and appears to
be very curious of other dogs. She is a fan of romping around the play yards,
but also spends a good bit of time begging the staff for cuddles! Millie is UTD
on her vaccines, microchipped, and spayed. She is wrapping up her heartworm
treatments at the end of the month and is eager to resume her typical dog life
activities. Millie's Christmas wish is a home of her very own this year.
You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port
St. Joe
Call: 850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
No comments:
Post a Comment