A critically acclaimed documentary about the decline of the Apalachicola Bay Oyster Industry will soon be available to watch on public television.
The film is called for UNFILTERED: The Truth About Oysters.
It focuses on the Apalachicola oyster industry and the causes that led to a fishery disaster declaration in 2013.
It was screened at more than 30 film festivals worldwide and won 11 awards, including "Best Documentary.”
It also won an Emmy award for photographer Richard Bickel whose work is showcased in the opening sequence which sets the tone for the whole film.
The film includes researchers from some of Florida’s most prestigious universities along with voices of Apalachicola residents including Thirteen Mile Seafood owner Tommy Ward and former Eastpoint oyster broker Susan Reeder.
Till now, the documentary has not been available for wide release, but beginning next month, you will be able to see it on your local PBS station.
"Unfiltered: The Truth About Oysters" will air on all Florida PBS stations on January 15th and will also be available for streaming on the PBS Passport app.
