FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Stetson is a 1 yr old Pointer mix and a very
good boy. He has a calm and gentle temperament and at only 40 lbs. is a nice
medium size for many people. This handsome guy should make a wonderful addition to any loving family and he sure would like to be home by Christmas!
We are always looking for
people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for
various needs.
Any time you can spare would
be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for
more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65
in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website
at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
