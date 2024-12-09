Monday, December 9, 2024

FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK



 

Stetson is a 1 yr old Pointer mix and a very good boy. He has a calm and gentle temperament and at only 40 lbs. is a nice medium size for many people. This handsome guy should make a wonderful addition to any loving family and he sure would like to be home by Christmas!

 

 

We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.

 

Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.

 

Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.

 

You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.






