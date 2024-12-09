Court hearings being held this week opposing oil drilling in the Apalachicola River floodplain

Court hearings will begin today to hear the legal challenge by the Apalachicola Riverkeeper to the proposed issuance of a permit that would allow oil drilling in the Apalachicola River floodplain.
The hearing is scheduled for December the 9th through the 13th.
The Apalachicola Riverkeeper is challenging a draft permit that the Florida Department of Environmental Protection approved in April for a company called Clearwater Land & Minerals to drill an exploratory well within the floodplain and adjacent to the Apalachicola River in Calhoun County.
The Riverkeeper says the introduction of industrial pollutants from drilling could severely damage surface and groundwater quality, and the biologic and geologic integrity of the area.
Apalachicola Riverkeeper is not the only group opposing the permit.
The Franklin County Commission also issued a resolution opposing the drilling.
Franklin County Commissioners said the well poses a potential threat to the Apalachicola River and Bay and they oppose the plans, especially since our Bay is currently undergoing a massive restoration effort.
Significant investments have been made by public, private, and individual contributors to restore and preserve the Apalachicola River and Bay.
State senator, Corey Simon and State Representative Jason Shoaf have also opposed the move.
The Apalachicola Bay, is one of the most productive estuaries in the northern hemisphere, and is of major economic and ecological importance to the entire region, including the eastern Gulf of Mexico.
The River and Bay system is home to 1,300 species of plants, 131 species of fish, and over 120 species of amphibians and reptiles.
