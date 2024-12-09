Monday, December 9, 2024

The Florida Department of Transportation unveiled its 5-year work plan last week

            The Florida Department of Transportation unveiled its 5-year work plan last week.

 

The work plan spells out the projects that the Department will have already started or hopes to have funded between 2025 and 2030.

 

There are a number of projects scheduled for Franklin County including about 8 million dollars for projects at local airport.

 

They also have 11 million dollars slated for improvements to the Apalachicola Northern Railroad.

 

There are a number proposed road projects in the county, including nearly 5.6 million to resurface Highway 98 from the Apalachicola Bridge to Franklin Street in Eastpoint which is scheduled to happen in 2025.

 

DOT also expects to begin work on a major bike path from the Ochlocknee Bridge to Carrabelle beginning next year.

 

Overall, there are 21 projects slated for Franklin County over the next 5 years.

 

You can see the full 5-year work plan for any county in Florida at the Department of Transportation website.

 

 

https://fdotwww.blob.core.windows.net/sitefinity/docs/default-source/d3_adopted_documents/franklin-county-fy25-29-summary.pdf





