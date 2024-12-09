The Florida Department of
Transportation unveiled its 5-year work plan last week.
The work plan
spells out the projects that the Department will have already started or hopes
to have funded between 2025 and 2030.
There are a
number of projects scheduled for Franklin County including about 8 million
dollars for projects at local airport.
They also have
11 million dollars slated for improvements to the Apalachicola Northern
Railroad.
There are a
number proposed road projects in the county, including nearly 5.6 million to
resurface Highway 98 from the Apalachicola Bridge to Franklin Street in
Eastpoint which is scheduled to happen in 2025.
DOT also
expects to begin work on a major bike path from the Ochlocknee Bridge to Carrabelle
beginning next year.
Overall, there
are 21 projects slated for Franklin County over the next 5 years.
You can see
the full 5-year work plan for any county in Florida at the Department
of Transportation website.
https://fdotwww.blob.core.windows.net/sitefinity/docs/default-source/d3_adopted_documents/franklin-county-fy25-29-summary.pdf
No comments:
Post a Comment