St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week


 


This week's Pet of the Week for the St. Joseph Bay Humane Society is Howard. Howard is a handsome, playful, hound mix pup who enjoys toys and nature walks. Howard enjoys meeting new friends and wants all the love and attention you can give him. If you need a snuggle buddy, he is the man for the job. He also loves a raucous game of tug-of-war. Howard's Christmas wish would be to have a loving family of his own! He is microchipped, UPTD on all his shots, and neutered. Please help Howard find his forever family! Happy Holidays!

 

You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe

 

Call: 850-227-1103

 

info@sjbhumanesociety.org




