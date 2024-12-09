St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

This
week's Pet of the Week for the St. Joseph Bay Humane Society is Howard. Howard is a handsome, playful, hound mix pup who enjoys toys and nature
walks. Howard enjoys meeting new friends and wants all the love and attention
you can give him. If you need a snuggle buddy, he is the man for the job. He
also loves a raucous game of tug-of-war. Howard's Christmas wish would be to
have a loving family of his own! He is microchipped, UPTD on all his shots, and
neutered. Please help Howard find his forever family! Happy Holidays!
You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port
St. Joe
Call: 850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
