Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin and Gulf Counties

Permitting Application Subscription Service
Subscriber email address: manager@oysterradio.com
| Profile Name: Oyster Radio
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: APALACHICOLA WATER STEET
Location Id: 455683
Location Name: CITY OF APALACHICOLA WATER STREET SEAFOOD DOCK
County: Franklin
Application Number: 455683-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: CITY OF APALACHICOLA WATER STREET SEAFOOD DOCK
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: CO APALACHICOLA SCIPIO CREEK
Location Id: 455681
Location Name: CITY OF APALACHICOLA SCIPIO CREEK DOCK
County: Franklin
Application Number: 455681-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: CITY OF APALACHICOLA SCIPIO CREEK DOCK
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: APALACHICOLA FORMER COAST GUA
Location Id: 455682
Location Name: CITY OF APALACHICOLA FORMER COAST GUARD DOCK
County: Franklin
Application Number: 455682-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: CITY OF APALACHICOLA FORMER COAST GUARD DOCK
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: APALACHICOLA JV GANDER DOCK
Location Id: 455684
Location Name: CITY OF APALACHICOLA JV GANDER OIL DOCK REPAIR
County: Franklin
Application Number: 455684-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: CITY OF APALACHICOLA JV GANDER OIL DOCK REPAIR
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: WILLIAM RISH PARK REDE 6773
Location Id: 444083
Location Name: WILLIAM J. RISH PARK IMPROVEMENTS
County: Gulf
Application Number: 444083-002
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: WILLIAM J. RISH PARK IMPROVEMENTS
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
No comments:
Post a Comment