Two local high school football coaches have been honored with a spot on the coaching staff for the Florida Athletic Coaches Association 69th annual North-South All Star game.
Franklin county Head Coach John Cooper and Port St. Joe Head Coach Tanner Jones have been selected to serve as coach for the North Team.
Copper led the Seahawks to one of its best seasons ever this year, with 6 wins and 5 losses.
Port St. Joe ended the year with 5 wins and 6 losses.
This North-South All Star game is the oldest and most prestigious all-star game in Florida high school football.
Nearly 80 players from across the state of Florida are invited each year to take part in the game, and some very famous football players have played in it, including Deion Sanders, Emmit Smith and Danny Wuerffel.
The game will be played at the THE VILLAGES HIGH SCHOOL on December the 14th.
Game time is 1PM.
Franklin county Head Coach John Cooper and Port St. Joe Head Coach Tanner Jones have been selected to serve as coach for the North Team.
Copper led the Seahawks to one of its best seasons ever this year, with 6 wins and 5 losses.
Port St. Joe ended the year with 5 wins and 6 losses.
This North-South All Star game is the oldest and most prestigious all-star game in Florida high school football.
Nearly 80 players from across the state of Florida are invited each year to take part in the game, and some very famous football players have played in it, including Deion Sanders, Emmit Smith and Danny Wuerffel.
The game will be played at the THE VILLAGES HIGH SCHOOL on December the 14th.
Game time is 1PM.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment