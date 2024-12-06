Friday, December 6, 2024

Fun things to do in Gulf County and beyond!

Did you know that shopping at small businesses helps boost our local economy and creates jobs in our community? This holiday season let's show our appreciation for the hardworking entrepreneurs who bring so much value to our neighborhoods.

﻿#ShopSmall #ShopSmallEveryDay #ShopLocal #ShopGulfCountyFL

Join Gulf County shops and boutiques for First Friday Sip & Shop, every month, from 5-7pm ET for beverages, light hors d'oeuvres, art, music and more! You will find great deals and good times on and around Reid Avenue at participating businesses! 

Christmas in the Garden! Saturday, December 7th from 8 AM Eastern until 1 PM at the Garden Club located at 216 Eighth Street.


Please share this post with your family and friends.

Shop locally in Port St Joe. We'll have lots of beachy holiday items, fresh centerpieces, one of a kind handcrafted gifts, and surprises for everyone on your Christmas list.


Load up on hostess gifts, stocking stuffers, and don't forget a little something for yourself! Don't forget to stop at our Sweet Shoppe inside with the finest desserts to make your entertaining a breeze. We will have many raffle baskets this year, with the wonderful help of our Great Community!

﻿

You don't want to miss out on this Christmas event and remember all the money goes back into our lovely community! The Garden Club finds great joy in bringing the beauty of plants to our seniors, children, family, and tourists to enjoy every season.


Pancakes & Pictures with Santa at Krazyfish Grille


Pancake Breakfast with Santa is a free event hosted by Kaye Haddock and the Beach Properties Real Estate Group.

This event has become a tradition on The Forgotten Coast as a way to bring the community together for the holidays.


Pancakes, juice and coffee will be served, and a professional photographer will take pictures of everyone with Santa and Mrs. Clause. We hope to see you there!


December 14, 2024

8AM - 10AM EST

Krazyfish Grille

113 Monument Avenue - Highway 98

Port Saint Joe, FL 32456


117 Sailors Cove Drive Port Saint Joe, FL﻿

411 Cape San Blas Rd. Port Saint Joe, FL 32456﻿


“The Kitchen”, our food trailer will be open this week during the time the bar is open.

http://www.scalloprepublic.com/the-kitchen-menu/


8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

This week at The Lookout Lounge Community Center

﻿

Wednesday Weekly Dart Tournament @7pm

Thursday Coed Pool Tournament @7pm AND Karaoke 9-1!

Friday LIVE MUSIC and the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

Saturday the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

105 Good Morning Street, Port Saint Joe, FL




﻿Joe Whitmer

President/CEO

 

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce

321B Reid Ave

Port St Joe, FL

gulfchamber.org

850-227-1223 Office

FacebookShare This Email
 
XShare This Email
 
LinkedInShare This Email
Facebook



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment