Fun things to do in Gulf County and beyond!

Christmas in the Garden! Saturday, December 7th from 8 AM Eastern until 1 PM at the Garden Club located at 216 Eighth Street.
Shop locally in Port St Joe. We'll have lots of beachy holiday items, fresh centerpieces, one of a kind handcrafted gifts, and surprises for everyone on your Christmas list.
Load up on hostess gifts, stocking stuffers, and don't forget a little something for yourself! Don't forget to stop at our Sweet Shoppe inside with the finest desserts to make your entertaining a breeze. We will have many raffle baskets this year, with the wonderful help of our Great Community!
You don't want to miss out on this Christmas event and remember all the money goes back into our lovely community! The Garden Club finds great joy in bringing the beauty of plants to our seniors, children, family, and tourists to enjoy every season.
