UF/IFAS News, Week of Dec. 2, 2024: UF/IFAS leads food safety education program; Drastic water savings; Space-focused 4-H

Educators across Florida 4-H have incorporated space science into their STEM lessons, with youth learning about how agriculture collides with engineering in this innovative industry. The goal is to inspire youth to pursue space-based careers.
For the sixth consecutive year, the University of Florida led the nation in agricultural sciences and natural resources conservation research, according to a new report from the National Science Foundation.
Tenemos una variedad de publicaciones de UF/IFAS que ahora se traducen al español para darle un mejor servicio a nuestras comunidades de habla hispana. A continuación encontrarás nuestras publicaciones e infográficos más recientes.
Las pérdidas de producción agrícola que sufrió Florida debido al huracán Helene tienen un valor estimado de entre $40,3 millones y $162,2 millones, según un informe preliminar del Programa de Análisis de Impacto Económico de UF/IFAS.
These small, microscopic amoeba-like animals play an important role in moving food and energy through the Gulf. Their discovery on the seafloor helped marine geologists better understand how our oceans formed and how they have changed over time.
Are you ready to start you’re a gardening journey, but don’t know where to begin? Have you considered which USDA Plant Hardiness Zone you live in? If not, it may be part of the answer to your gardening struggles.
Drumroll, please! Announcing the top 100 Ask IFAS publications for 2024 and the top 20 Spanish publications. Many publications with improved rankings were revised in 2024. An easy way to keep your publications “fresh” is to check your link reports.
Dylan Furness enjoys a wonderful working relationship with Jonael Bosques, director of UF/IFAS Extension Hardee County. With Bosques' help, Furness is preserving water quality and the overall ecosystem of his farm.
Write a menu for holiday meals. Develop a gift-exchange strategy with family and friends, complete with dollar amounts. Inventory decorations you already have before you buy more. We've got great suggestions to keep your holiday spending manageable.
