The Center for Biological Diversity is seeking Endangered Species Act protections for two exceedingly rare flowers found only in Florida, including one found only in Franklin County

The Center for Biological Diversity has filed a petition with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service seeking Endangered Species Act protections for two exceedingly rare, ornate and fragrant flowers found only in Florida, including one found only in Franklin County.
Protections are being sought for the Jobé bluecurls, found only in Martin County in southeast Florida, and the hidden bluecurls found only in Franklin County.
These closely related flowers were only recently described as distinct species.
The Jobe’ Bluecurls are known from fewer than two dozen observations.
Many of these were directly in the proposed footprint of a controversial golf course in Jonathan Dickinson State Park, part of broader plans to develop hotels, pickle ball courts and more in Florida’s state parks.
Hidden bluecurls, found only in Franklin County in the Florida panhandle, are known from only four observations, one of which is along a roadside.
Both species are inherently vulnerable to extinction because of their small ranges.
Both are also threatened by habitat loss and fragmentation, invasive species, pollinator declines, climate change and inadequate laws to address these threats.
Biologist Kevan McClelland, who identified and described the species said “Without them, bees, butterflies and other pollinators would lose an important food source, potentially leading to a decline in not only these pollinators, but also the other animals, such as birds, that rely on them for food.”
