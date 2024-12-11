FWC closes recreational lane snapper harvest in Gulf state waters

At its December meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) issued an executive order to close the recreational harvest of lane snapper in Florida Gulf state waters starting Dec. 13. Harvest will remain closed through Dec. 31, and will reopen on Jan. 1, 2025, consistent with the closure in adjacent Gulf federal waters.
Consistent state and federal recreational seasons for lane snapper will help prevent overfishing and quota overages.
For current recreational lane snapper regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Snapper” under “Reef Fish.”
For more information about Commission meetings, visit MyFWC.com/Commission and click on “Commission Meetings.”
