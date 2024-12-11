Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Weekend Full of Events in Franklin County

Weekend Full of Events

Panhandle Players Presents: The Carol Burnett Show Live


Carol Burnett Show Live! Classic TV is always must-see TV but this time you'll get to see it live on the stage at the Chapman Theatre as we present skits from the beloved Carol Burnett Show. Laugh your socks off with the sketches you know and love. See it December 12th through the 15th at the Chapman Theatre in Apalachicola. Get tickets at PanhandlePlayers.org.

Blues & BBQ Full Moon Event



Looking for a break from Christmas music? Warm up with some tunes to get you through the cold season at the annual Blues & BBQ Full Moon Event at Crooked River Lighthouse on Sunday, December 15, from 6:00-9:00 pm ET in Carrabelle, FL. This special outdoor event will feature live Blues music, a glowing bonfire at the fire pit, and a delicious BBQ meal. Visitors can enjoy the gorgeous natural surroundings of St. George Sound and Carrabelle Beach under the glow of the sunset and rising Cold Moon.

 

Visitors can enjoy an after-hours tour of the Keeper’s House Museum and see the exhibit of the lighthouse’s original, historic Fresnel lens constructed in 1894 in Paris, France. Guests can browse the unique nautical gifts and souvenirs in the gift shop. Visitors may also enjoy the glowing bonfire in the park (weather permitting). Bring a chair and enjoy the evening.

 

For this special event, admission tickets are required. Purchase early and save—tickets are $17 if bought by December 7, or $22 from December 8 until they sell out. Admission includes live music, a bonfire, a delicious BBQ plate, and access to the museum. Evening climbs are also available for an additional fee. Tickets can be purchased in the gift shop or online at www.crookedriverlighthouse.com/full-moon-events.

 

For tho﻿se brave souls who are bold enough to venture to the top of the tallest lighthouse on the Forgotten Coast, evening tower climbs are scheduled at 15-minute intervals throughout the event. Climbers will be rewarded with breathtaking views of the bay. Evening climbs cost $10 and timed climb tickets are needed due to limited availability. All climbers must be at least 44 inches tall. Children 12 and under are FREE with a ticketed adult.

 

Crooked River Lighthouse is located in Carrabelle, just west of the Carrabelle Public Beach Park at 1975 Hwy 98 W, Carrabelle. For more information, contact the gift shop at 850-697-2732, carrabellelighthouse@gmail.com or https://www.crookedriverlighthouse.com/. Funded in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.


Sunset and Full Moon Climb at Cape St. George Lighthouse

The December Sunset and Full Moon Climb at the Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2024. Visitors can enjoy this opportunity to view St. George Island, the Gulf of Mexico and the Apalachicola bay under the evening sky.

The Sunset and Full Moon Climb will begin at 5:30 p.m. and run until 7:30 p.m. Fifteen-minute time slots will be allotted for each group on a first come, first served basis. No advanced reservations will be taken. You will purchase your tickets in the gift shop and then sign up for your 15-minute time slot with the lighthouse keeper. Up to 12 persons allowed in each 15-minute time slot. The gift shop will be open at 5:00 p.m. to begin selling tickets.

Cost is $10.00 per climber for the general public and $7.00 for members of the St. George Lighthouse Association. Cash or credit card payments accepted. All climbers must be at least 40 inches tall to climb the tower and children must be age 13 and over to access the outside catwalk. For more information, please contact the Lighthouse Gift Shop at 850-927-7745.

The sun will set at 5:43 p.m. and the “Cold” moon will rise at 5:58 p.m. on December 15th. The December full moon is called the Cold moon for obvious reasons: winter is about to arrive and temperatures are dropping. It’s getting cold! Full Moon names are attributable to Native American tribes, most notably the Algonquin, who named the moons to mark the changing seasons.

