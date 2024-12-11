Weekend Full of Events in Franklin County

Blues & BBQ Full Moon Event
Looking for a break from Christmas music? Warm up with some tunes to get you through the cold season at the annual Blues & BBQ Full Moon Event at Crooked River Lighthouse on Sunday, December 15, from 6:00-9:00 pm ET in Carrabelle, FL. This special outdoor event will feature live Blues music, a glowing bonfire at the fire pit, and a delicious BBQ meal. Visitors can enjoy the gorgeous natural surroundings of St. George Sound and Carrabelle Beach under the glow of the sunset and rising Cold Moon.
Visitors can enjoy an after-hours tour of the Keeper’s House Museum and see the exhibit of the lighthouse’s original, historic Fresnel lens constructed in 1894 in Paris, France. Guests can browse the unique nautical gifts and souvenirs in the gift shop. Visitors may also enjoy the glowing bonfire in the park (weather permitting). Bring a chair and enjoy the evening.
For this special event, admission tickets are required. Purchase early and save—tickets are $17 if bought by December 7, or $22 from December 8 until they sell out. Admission includes live music, a bonfire, a delicious BBQ plate, and access to the museum. Evening climbs are also available for an additional fee. Tickets can be purchased in the gift shop or online at www.crookedriverlighthouse.com/full-moon-events.
For those brave souls who are bold enough to venture to the top of the tallest lighthouse on the Forgotten Coast, evening tower climbs are scheduled at 15-minute intervals throughout the event. Climbers will be rewarded with breathtaking views of the bay. Evening climbs cost $10 and timed climb tickets are needed due to limited availability. All climbers must be at least 44 inches tall. Children 12 and under are FREE with a ticketed adult.
Crooked River Lighthouse is located in Carrabelle, just west of the Carrabelle Public Beach Park at 1975 Hwy 98 W, Carrabelle. For more information, contact the gift shop at 850-697-2732, carrabellelighthouse@gmail.com or https://www.crookedriverlighthouse.com/. Funded in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
No comments:
Post a Comment