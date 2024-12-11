Standing Up Together! - News from the Apalachicola Riverkeeper

Dear Members and Friends,
We're writing to you today from inside a Tallahassee courtroom where an administrative law judge continues to hear Apalachicola Riverkeeper's case against a permit to drill for oil in the floodplain of the Apalachicola River. The Florida DEP and Clearwater Land and Minerals maintain that this drilling brings little or no risk to our Apalachicola River and Bay.
We know what's at stake here. We understand what must be protected. The Apalachicola River's forested floodplain with its wetlands and swamps supports the water quality and ecological health of the Apalachicola Bay. The river's freshwater flow supports the water quality and productivity of the Apalachicola Bay, and the eastern Gulf of Mexico. It's a connected system. Plants, fish, wildlife---and people and communities rely on this connected river and bay system.
Commercial oil drilling operations in the floodplain of the Apalachicola RIver simply cannot be risked! On Monday, hundreds of people turned out on the steps of DEP in Tallahassee to share the message, "Kill the Drill" and protect the Apalachicola River and Bay.
Thank you for standing up with us--Standing up to protect the Apalachicola River, its vast floodplain, and the Apalachicola Bay.
Together, let's continue to protect the Apalachicola River and Bay!
Join us with a donation today to support this fight to stop this oil permit. Thank you!
Sincerely,
Susan Anderson, Cameron Baxley, Trey Fletcher, Susan Macken
Your Apalachicola Riverkeeper Team
No comments:
Post a Comment