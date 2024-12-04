Gulf Coast State College is hosting Free Application Weeks through December 13th for local high school seniors planning to attend the school.
Students who would like more information or assistance with their Gulf Coast State College application are encouraged to contact their school’s Navigator.
For Port St. Joe, Wewahitchka, and Franklin County High Schools, the navigator is Kristal Smallwood.
GCSC Navigators are individuals who work within schools to help students prepare for their college careers, as well as explore career interests, and offer advice to those planning to transfer from Gulf Coast to a four-year university.
Homeschooled students, and students attending schools without a Navigator, can also submit their application free of charge by contacting GCSC’s Enrollment Services Office.
All Bay, Gulf, and Franklin County high school 2025 spring graduates are eligible to receive $700 per semester for tuition through the Gulf Coast Guarantee.
That is an estimated 60% off the cost of full-time tuition at Gulf Coast.
For more information, visit www.gulfcoast.edu/guarantee
Students who would like more information or assistance with their Gulf Coast State College application are encouraged to contact their school’s Navigator.
For Port St. Joe, Wewahitchka, and Franklin County High Schools, the navigator is Kristal Smallwood.
GCSC Navigators are individuals who work within schools to help students prepare for their college careers, as well as explore career interests, and offer advice to those planning to transfer from Gulf Coast to a four-year university.
Homeschooled students, and students attending schools without a Navigator, can also submit their application free of charge by contacting GCSC’s Enrollment Services Office.
All Bay, Gulf, and Franklin County high school 2025 spring graduates are eligible to receive $700 per semester for tuition through the Gulf Coast Guarantee.
That is an estimated 60% off the cost of full-time tuition at Gulf Coast.
For more information, visit www.gulfcoast.edu/guarantee
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment