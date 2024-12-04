The Keep Franklin County Beautiful Organization will show
off its new bottle crushing machine this weekend in Apalachicola.
The machine can crush bottles into sand, which can then be
used for all types of things like beach restoration, filling sandbags, and even
for road work.
And better yet, it keeps the bottles out of the landfill so
landfill space can be used for items that can’t be recycled.
The machine is portable so it can be taken to special
events and the group is working with the Apalachicola Yacht Club to help them test
run it.
The glass to sand machine will be at the Yacht Club this
Saturday from 2 till 5.
They will demonstrate the equipment with empty bottles from
the Yacht Club – in the future they will take bottles from the public.
If you would like to make a donation to help the group,
Keep Franklin County Beautiful is a 5013c non-profit group so your donations
are tax deductible.
If you go to the Keep Franklin County Beautiful Facebook
page, you will find a QR code that lets you make a donation electronically.
Checks can be made out to “Keep Franklin County Beautiful”
at 133 Avenue C in Apalachicola.
The zip code is 32320.
If you have questions, you can e-mail Executive Director
Lynn Wilder at lynn@kfcbeautiful.org
