Wednesday, December 4, 2024

The Keep Franklin County Beautiful Organization will show off its new bottle crushing machine this weekend in Apalachicola

The Keep Franklin County Beautiful Organization will show off its new bottle crushing machine this weekend in Apalachicola.  

 

The machine can crush bottles into sand, which can then be used for all types of things like beach restoration, filling sandbags, and even for road work.

 

And better yet, it keeps the bottles out of the landfill so landfill space can be used for items that can’t be recycled.

 

The machine is portable so it can be taken to special events and the group is working with the Apalachicola Yacht Club to help them test run it.

 

The glass to sand machine will be at the Yacht Club this Saturday from 2 till 5.

 

They will demonstrate the equipment with empty bottles from the Yacht Club – in the future they will take bottles from the public.

 

If you would like to make a donation to help the group, Keep Franklin County Beautiful is a 5013c non-profit group so your donations are tax deductible.

 

If you go to the Keep Franklin County Beautiful Facebook page, you will find a QR code that lets you make a donation electronically.

 

Checks can be made out to “Keep Franklin County Beautiful” at 133 Avenue C in Apalachicola.

 

The zip code is 32320.

 

If you have questions, you can e-mail Executive Director Lynn Wilder at lynn@kfcbeautiful.org 




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment