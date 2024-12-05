A school van carrying 3 students was involved in a crash in Wakulla County on Wednesday morning, but luckily no one was injured.
The accident happened around 8:30 Wednesday morning on Redman Road when a pickup truck backed out of a private driveway into the van as it was loading children.
The rear bumper of the truck hit the right rear corner of the van.
The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office and Wakulla County Fire Rescue.
