Happy Holidays! from the City of Mexico Beach

|Happy Holidays!
Nutcrackers are a symbol of the Christmas holiday and often bring back many memories for people. The oldest known nutcracker dates back somewhere between the third and fourth centuries. This nutcracker was discovered in 1960 after being buried for over 1,800 years. It is now on display in a museum in Taranto, Italy. The most common nutcracker design, depicting them as soldiers, dates back to the nineteenth century. The Mexico Beach sand nutcracker dates back to this past month! This discovery was a wonderful find along our shoreline. We say well done and thank you to the talented sculptor(s) who left this amazing creation for many to enjoy. We wish all our readers a very Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!
|
And the Winner Is. . .
Up for grabs last month were two 2025 Mexico Beach Calendars, compliments of the Mexico Beach Welcome Center and the lucky winner is Robert L. from Dothan, AL. Congrats, Robert!
DECEMBER GIVEAWAY
This month's giveaway is a beach bag and T-shirts from Forgotten Coast Property Management & Rentals. The team at Forgotten Coast Property Management & Rentals has been assisting guests in finding their ideal beach getaway for over twenty years. From beachfront homes to beach-view condos with pools, they can help you book your next unforgettable getaway. To place your name in the hat, send an email to Kathy at kathy@mexicobeach.com.
|Meet Mexico Beach
This month, we are delighted to introduce you to a local artist who is a creative wizard. Bobby Pollock has been woodworking for many years, and his creativity and skills are most impressive. His works include platters, bowls, wine stoppers, and ink pens. Bobby has shown his work at many events, including the Art & Wine Festival, Farmers Markets, and other area festivals. His work is currently on display and available for purchase inside the Driftwood Inn. Stop by and view his creativity-and maybe take home a one-of-a-kind piece for yourself!
|This month, we have two wonderful weddings we would like to showcase. For more information on weddings or vow renewal ceremonies on the beach, visit mexicobeach.com.
|
Brian & Heather
Our first couple is Heather and Brian, who joined us from Birmingham, AL. They had a beautiful wedding with warm sunshine as they said their vows. Congratulations, Brian and Heather!
|
Nicholas & Dawn
Next, we would like to introduce Dawn and Nicholas, who made a long trip from Beavercreek, OH, to say their vows. Their beach ceremony was romantic, and the weather was perfect. Congratulations, Nicholas and Dawn!
|
Farmers & Craft Market
|DECEMBER 14 & 28
|Come spend the morning from 8:00 a.m. until Noon at the Mexico Beach Farmers & Craft Market at Parker Park, located at 2500 Highway 98. Vendors will include produce, fresh jellies, one-of-a-kind crafts, and much more. Each market is sure to have new vendors, so be sure to come every time. If you'd like to be a vendor, sign up now. This market is put on by the Special Events for Mexico Beach, Inc.
|
Holiday Movie in the Park
|DECEMBER 20
|Join us for a magical evening at Under the Palms Park on Friday, December 20, at 6:00 p.m. for a heartwarming holiday movie experience brought to you by the Bay County Sheriff's Office. They will be screening the delightful animated film Klaus, the perfect story to get you into the holiday spirit. Come early to snag the best spot with your lawn chairs and blankets. Thank you, BCSO!
|A friendly reminder:
Mexico Beach is a Leave No Trace community, and we appreciate your assistance in helping us keep our beaches clean. Any items left on the beach unattended from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. will be removed and disposed of by the City of Mexico Beach. Items include, but are not limited to, tents and tent frames, beach chairs, coolers, umbrellas, toys, etc. Also, please fill in any holes before you leave and please remain off the sand dunes and out of the sea oats to ensure their continued nourishment. There are boardwalks and walking paths that can be accessed to reach the beach. Your assistance with these requests will keep our beaches beautiful and pristine. For full details on this ordinance or questions, click here or contact City Hall at (850) 648-5700.
|Blue Crab Deviled Eggs
|A perfect holiday appetizer! We publish this delicious dish with the compliments of the Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association cookbook (MBARA.org).
INGREDIENTS
12 eggs
6 oz lump crabmeat
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1 tsp paprika
1/2 tsp mustard powder
1/2 tsp Old Bay seasoning
DIRECTIONS
|Place eggs in a saucepan with enough water to cover them. Bring water to a boil and remove the saucepan from the heat. Let eggs stand in hot water for 15 minutes. Drain, cool, and peel. Once peeled, cut eggs in half, lengthwise, and remove the yolks. In a bowl, mash the yolks and mix with mayonnaise, paprika, mustard powder, and Old Bay seasoning. Fold in the crabmeat. Spoon the mixture evenly into the hollowed egg white halves. Chill for at least one hour before serving. Enjoy!
|Funny Christmas Sayings
This month, we have some funny sayings and thoughts about the holidays.
It's that time of year when your whole family gathers together in one place to look at their cell phones.
-Jimmy Kimmel
It's always consoling to know that today's Christmas gifts are tomorrow's garage sales.
-Milton Berle
Mail your packages early so the post office can lose them in time for Christmas.
-Johnny Carson
What I don't like about office Christmas parties is looking for a job the next day.
-Phyllis Diller
There's something about a Christmas sweater that will always make me laugh.
-Kristen Wiig
Keep your friends close, your enemies closer, and receipts for all major purchases.
-Bridger Winegar
The office Christmas party is a great opportunity to catch up with people you haven't seen for 20 minutes.
-Julius Sharpe
There are 17 more shopping days until Christmas; so, guys, that means 16 more days until we start shopping.
-Conan O'Brien
There are many things money can't buy. Not one of them is on my son's list.
-Milton Berle
You can just hear Santa saying 'Ho Ho Ho' when you get your credit card statement in January.
-Kate Summers
No comments:
Post a Comment