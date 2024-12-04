Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight

MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT
St. Joseph Bay Humane Society, Inc. is an IRS-certified 501(c)3 no-kill shelter dedicated to relieving animal suffering, preventing animal cruelty, promoting human education, enhancing the animal and human bond, and is dedicated to caring for and finding homes for the homeless pets of Gulf County.
The St. Joseph Bay Humane Society partners with rescue organizations across the nation to find a loving home for every one of their pets. They serve all of Gulf County, Florida as a humane society for stray animals and animal control housing.
You can help and make a difference by fostering, volunteering, or donating today to support their mission: www.sjbhumanesociety.org.
St. Joseph Bay Humane Society, Inc.
1007 10th St., Port St Joe, FL
(850) 227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
www.sjbhumanesociety.org
Hours
Sun-Monday CLOSED
Tues-Fri 12pm - 5pm
Saturday 10am - 5pm
