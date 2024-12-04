Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight

Connie's Cafe' is a new food truck that will be opening Monday 12/2/2024 in the St Joe Beach Area on Hwy 98 West.


They will offer Breakfast & Lunch, daily lunch specials and of course GRANNY'S FAMOUS CHICKEN SALAD!

Check out their delicious menu and be sure to stop by and try it out! Follow them on social media for updates and specials.


Connie's Cafe'

Hwy 98 West, St. Joe Beach, FL

(229) 726-0755

NEW MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


St. Joe Outlet is a new outlet store offering brand new, brand name items discounted up to 90% off. New merchandise daily.

St. Joe Outlet is located at 515 Cecil G Costin Blvd, in Port St. Joe (former Badcock location).


Mark your calendar for the official Ribbon Cutting on Thursday, December 3, 3 pm ET!

 

St. Joe Outlet

515 Cecil G Costin Blvd, Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 227-9464

MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


St. Joseph Bay Humane Society, Inc. is an IRS-certified 501(c)3 no-kill shelter dedicated to relieving animal suffering, preventing animal cruelty, promoting human education, enhancing the animal and human bond, and is dedicated to caring for and finding homes for the homeless pets of Gulf County.

The St. Joseph Bay Humane Society partners with rescue organizations across the nation to find a loving home for every one of their pets. They serve all of Gulf County, Florida as a humane society for stray animals and animal control housing.

You can help and make a difference by fostering, volunteering, or donating today to support their mission: www.sjbhumanesociety.org.

 

St. Joseph Bay Humane Society, Inc.

1007 10th St., Port St Joe, FL

(850) 227-1103

info@sjbhumanesociety.org

www.sjbhumanesociety.org

Hours

Sun-Monday               CLOSED

Tues-Fri                  12pm - 5pm

Saturday                 10am - 5pm

Join us for the Annual Christmas on the Coast Parade in Port St. Joe on Saturday, December 14, 2024. 


Judging of the floats will begin at 5:00 PM ET with categories: Schools & Non-Profit, Family & Friends, Business, and Faith Based. The parade will begin at 6:00 PM ET. We look forward to seeing you there! 


Parade Route

https://www.cityofportstjoe.com/news/Parade%20Route.pdf


Parade Entry Form:

 https://www.cityofportstjoe.com/.../2024%20Christmas


