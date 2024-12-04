Two local sports parks will soon get new batting cages.
On Tuesday, Franklin County Commissioners agreed to spend about 85 thousand dollars to install new batting cages at the DW Wilson Sports Complex in Apalachicola and the Will Kendrick Sports Complex in Carrabelle.
Chief Construction out of Hosford was chosen to do the work.
The batting cages will be 30 feet wide and 86 feet long with a concrete floor.
The structures are rated to withstand 140 mile an hour wind.
The new batting cages will be paid for by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
The county hopes that the improved facilities will attract more sports tournaments as well as day tourists to the area.
