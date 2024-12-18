Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight

NEW MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT
In 2006 media and marketing veteran Karen Harrell launched Snowbirds Gulf Coast magazine after nearly two decades working in a variety of roles in traditional journalism, public relations and marketing. The publication has been successfully in print for over 15 years now.
One of the signature features of the magazine is an expansive double truck calendar filled with activities. There also is a Resources page with helpful information such as library locations, social security offices, dog parks, radio stations with format and more. Visitors often want to find clubs and groups to join and those, too, are listed. Also, regular feature stories on topics such as health, dining and recreation can be found along with expansive photo pages called “Snowbird Snaps.”
Snowbirds Gulf Coast is a regional publication geared toward winter visitors. The northern edition covering the Florida panhandle to the Alabama and Mississippi Gulf Coasts are printed monthly December through March. The southern Florida edition is published December through February and covers the central Gulf Coast from Ocala to south central Tampa to Sarasota.
Snowbirds Gulf Coast is a free magazine. Magazine archives are accessible online at https://snowbirdsgulfcoast.com. Printed magazine copies will be available at the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce office located at 321B Reid Ave, Port St Joe at the end of this week.
To reach publisher, Karen Harrell (850) 291-1266 or publisher@snowbirdsgulfcoast.com
For advertising information (850)-291-1266 or advertising@snowbirdsgulfcoast.com
