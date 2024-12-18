Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight

At Quest Car Rental they Rent Cars to Keep You Moving!

With their multiple locations in Alamosa, Colorado, Apalachicola, Florida, and Watertown, South Dakota, they can help you with all your rental needs!

Must be at least 21 to rent, provide valid ID, and present a major credit card at time of rental pick up. Debit cards and Cash App Cards will not be accepted. Proof of valid auto insurance required. A surcharge may apply for renters under 25.

﻿

Get started by making your reservation at https://questcar.com/reservations/apalachicola-fl !


Quest Car Rental 

8 Airport Road, Apalachicola, Florida 32320

(888) 829-1773

aaf@questcar.com

Hours: 7 days a week; 8am - 6pm

https://questcar.com/reservations/apalachicola-fl

For more than 40 years, Cabinets by Reeves and Reeves Furniture and Refinishing Shop has been a family-owned and operated business and is now under new management.

﻿

Cabinets is perhaps the fastest growing part of what they do at Reeves Furniture. Using their design program they can help you design your kitchen, provide you with a cost estimate, even show you a 3-D rendering of how your new kitchen will look!


Cabinets by Reeves is your authorized NatureKast dealer, offering ordering and installation of indoor and outdoor cabinetry!


Reeves Furniture and Refinishing Shoppe has been proudly serving Florida's Forgotten Coast since 1982 and is now Gulf County's only full-service furniture and refinishing shop, using the latest in stripping and finishing technology for furniture and other woodwork. They use only the finest stains and lacquer finishes. They do repair work, professional furniture stripping, and professional furniture staining.


Contact them today to get started!

Cabinets by Reeves ~ Reeves Furniture & Refinishing Shop

310 Williams Avenue, Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 625-6727

cabinetsbyreevespsj@gmail.com

https://cabinetsbyreeves.com

In 2006 media and marketing veteran Karen Harrell launched Snowbirds Gulf Coast magazine after nearly two decades working in a variety of roles in traditional journalism, public relations and marketing. The publication has been successfully in print for over 15 years now.


One of the signature features of the magazine is an expansive double truck calendar filled with activities. There also is a Resources page with helpful information such as library locations, social security offices, dog parks, radio stations with format and more. Visitors often want to find clubs and groups to join and those, too, are listed. Also, regular feature stories on topics such as health, dining and recreation can be found along with expansive photo pages called “Snowbird Snaps.”


Snowbirds Gulf Coast is a regional publication geared toward winter visitors. The northern edition covering the Florida panhandle to the Alabama and Mississippi Gulf Coasts are printed monthly December through March. The southern Florida edition is published December through February and covers the central Gulf Coast from Ocala to south central Tampa to Sarasota.

Snowbirds Gulf Coast is a free magazine. Magazine archives are accessible online at https://snowbirdsgulfcoast.com. Printed magazine copies will be available at the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce office located at 321B Reid Ave, Port St Joe at the end of this week.

﻿

To reach publisher, Karen Harrell (850) 291-1266 or publisher@snowbirdsgulfcoast.com

For advertising information (850)-291-1266 or advertising@snowbirdsgulfcoast.com


Snowbirds Gulf Coast

 (850) 291-1266

publisher@snowbirdsgulfcoast.com

https://snowbirdsgulfcoast.com

