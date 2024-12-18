A Florida real Estate Agent in Panacea was found guilty on Tuesday of five counts of willfully failing to file his income tax returns for five years.
59-year-old Sedita Charles Cayson, of Panacea, was found guilty after a day-and-a-half bench trial.
Trial testimony and evidence showed that Cayson, also known as the “Land Man”— had been a serial non-filer of his income taxes for multiple years.
Evidence showed that Cayson had a history of tax delinquencies with the Internal Revenue Service and despite earning real estate sales commissions averaging over $150,000 per year, Cayson willfully failed to file his income tax returns for tax years 2017-2021.
Further evidence indicated that beginning in 2017, Cayson instructed his real estate broker to split his commission checks into amounts that were less than $10,000, the majority of which Cayson cashed at the bank immediately upon receiving them.
Sentencing is scheduled for February 24th at the United States Courthouse in Tallahassee before United States District Robert L. Hinkle.
Cayson faces up to one year in federal prison and a $25,000 fine for each count, followed by a term of up to one year of supervised release.
59-year-old Sedita Charles Cayson, of Panacea, was found guilty after a day-and-a-half bench trial.
Trial testimony and evidence showed that Cayson, also known as the “Land Man”— had been a serial non-filer of his income taxes for multiple years.
Evidence showed that Cayson had a history of tax delinquencies with the Internal Revenue Service and despite earning real estate sales commissions averaging over $150,000 per year, Cayson willfully failed to file his income tax returns for tax years 2017-2021.
Further evidence indicated that beginning in 2017, Cayson instructed his real estate broker to split his commission checks into amounts that were less than $10,000, the majority of which Cayson cashed at the bank immediately upon receiving them.
Sentencing is scheduled for February 24th at the United States Courthouse in Tallahassee before United States District Robert L. Hinkle.
Cayson faces up to one year in federal prison and a $25,000 fine for each count, followed by a term of up to one year of supervised release.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment