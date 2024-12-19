Port Saint Joe High School went on lockdown Wednesday morning after a report of a possible gun on campus, but luckily there was no danger to students or staff.
School Resource Deputy Bailey was able to isolate the potential threat.
It turns out a construction tool was located in a backpack that could easily have been perceived as a gun.
It was determined that the tool was found on campus and the student placed it in their backpack.
The sheriff’s office said that at no time was there a threat to any students or staff members.
Port St. Joe High School is handling the incident internally.
The Gulf County Sheriff’s office said they appreciate the vigilance of the students, as this helped identify a potential threat.
School Resource Deputy Bailey was able to isolate the potential threat.
It turns out a construction tool was located in a backpack that could easily have been perceived as a gun.
It was determined that the tool was found on campus and the student placed it in their backpack.
The sheriff’s office said that at no time was there a threat to any students or staff members.
Port St. Joe High School is handling the incident internally.
The Gulf County Sheriff’s office said they appreciate the vigilance of the students, as this helped identify a potential threat.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment