Celebrate a Happy New Year with Fun on the Forgotten Coast!

Oyster Cookoff January 18, 2025
Apalachicola's annual Oyster Cook-Off returns January 18 in downtown Historic Apalachicola at Riverfront Park. The event features oysters galore, shrimp, smoked mullet, hot dogs, hamburgers, local beer, live music, kids’ activities, dancing performances and a 5K run! Enter your best recipe and be a contestant in the oyster cook-off or just come out and enjoy a day of wonderful food, refreshments and music. Well-mannered pets are welcomed on a leash. All proceeds benefit the Apalachicola Volunteer Fire Department. Details.
Butts & Clucks Cookoff in Apalach January 24-25Witness culinary mastery as top-notch teams from across the Southeast converge to showcase their skills in smoking and grilling. They’ll be vying for over $11,000 in cash and prizes, demonstrating their prowess in four tantalizing meat categories: Chicken, Ribs, Pork Butt, and Brisket. Each category promises a feast for the senses, offering mouth-watering aromas and flavors that embody the essence of Southern BBQ. Don’t miss this opportunity to indulge in some of the finest BBQ the Southeast has to offer. Want to learn how to judge BBQ? Sign up to become a certified BBQ judge and be trained by industry leaders during the event. Sponsorships are also available. Details.
Join us at Battery Park for a weekend filled with flavor, fun, and fiery competition at the Butts & Clucks Cook-Off on the Bay Friday- Saturday, January 24-25 in Apalachicola's Battery Park. Hosted by the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce, this Flagler Award-winning culinary event has been featured on the Food Networks' BBQ USA and is a Florida BBQ Sanctioned event.
Crooked River Lighthouse
Full Moon Climb January 12
The Crooked River Lighthouse will be hosting an event where visitors can enjoy the Wolf Moon at Crooked River Lighthouse on Sunday, January 12, 2025 from 5:30-8:00 pm ET in Carrabelle, FL. Visitors can enjoy the gorgeous natural surroundings of St. George Sound and Carrabelle Beach under the glow of the sunset and rising Wolf Moon. Visitors can enjoy an after-hours tour of the Keeper’s House Museum and see the exhibit of the lighthouse’s original, historic Fresnel lens constructed in 1894 in Paris, France. Visitors can gather around the glowing Wolf Moon bonfire, complete with spirited howling and lighthearted activities designed to bring out a sense of youthful fun while maintaining respect for the surroundings. Bring a chair and enjoy the evening. For those brave souls who are seeking even more adventure, evening tower climbs to the top of the tallest lighthouse on the Forgotten Coast are available. Evening climbs are scheduled at 15-minute intervals throughout the event. Climbers will be rewarded with breathtaking views of St. George Sounds, Dog Island and Carrabelle Beach. Details.
SGI Lighthouse Full Moon Climb January 13
The January Sunset and Full Moon Climb at the Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island will be held on Monday, January 13, 2025. Visitors can enjoy this opportunity to view St. George Island, the Gulf of Mexico, and Apalachicola Bay under the evening sky. The Sunset and Full Moon Climb will begin at 6:00 p.m. and run until 8:00 p.m. Fifteen-minute time slots will be allotted for each group on a first-come, first-served basis. No advanced reservations will be taken. You will purchase your tickets in the gift shop and then sign up for your 15-minute time slot with the lighthouse keeper. Up to 12 persons are allowed in each 15-minute time slot. The gift shop will open at 5:30 p.m. to begin selling tickets. Details.
Soup-er Celebration January 18
The Friends of Franklin County Public Libraries invite everyone to a delicious and fun-filled Souper Celebration, a Soup, Bread, and Book Sale Event on Saturday, January 18, from 10 am – 2 pm at the Eastpoint Branch Library, 160 Hickory Dip Rd, Eastpoint, FL. This fun celebration will offer local culture and art, with live music from the “Ukulilies” and local artisans from the SGI Quilters showcasing some of their stunning local goods. This is a family friendly event and all are welcome. This annual event features delicious homemade soups, freshly baked artisan breads and used books and DVDs. Local residents bring their delicious homemade soups from seafood bisques and gumbos to chili and Brunswick stew, along with freshly baked breads. With dozens of soups ranging from exotic to healthy to old-fashioned, visitors are encouraged to come early to get the best selection before they sell out. Details.
Carrabelle Home for the Holidays Exhibit Continues in January
The Carrabelle History Museum will host a special holiday exhibit through January 12, 2025. “Home for the Holidays” features the folk art paintings of historic Carrabelle by beloved local historian, James W. “Buz” Putnal. These paintings reflect Buz’s love for Carrabelle’s heritage, capturing iconic scenes and memories that will resonate with locals and visitors alike. The exhibit will run through Sunday, January 12, 2025, at the Carrabelle History Museum. Details.
3rd Annual Crooked River Park Fest February 1
The Crooked River Lighthouse in Carrabelle, FL will be hosting their 3rd Annual Crooked River Park Fest on Saturday, February 1, 2025. The festival starts off with Country ‘Super’ Market from 9 am-3 pm. Then, in the evening, the festivities continue with a special evening of live music, evening tower climbs and a local food vendor under the stars from 6-9 pm. The Crooked River Lighthouse Museum & Gift Shop, tower climbs, and the 1894 Fresnel Lens exhibit will be open to visitors during both activities. Admission to the Country ‘Super’ Market is free to the public. Details.
SGI ShrimpFest February 8
The St. George Lighthouse Association will host the 4th Annual SGI ShrimpFest on February 8th, from 11:00 am – 4:00 pm in the western parking area adjacent to Lighthouse Park. Come and indulge in a feast for the senses with a variety of shrimp dishes prepared by local culinary experts. Groove to the beats of a live musical performance featuring The Blues Factor Band that will keep the energy high and the good times rolling throughout the event. Details.
MardiGras Barkus Festival February 21-22
The Mystic Krewe of Salty Barkers will be celebrating Mardi Gras Apalach-style bigger and better than ever this year, with two days of fun. The celebration includes a lively street festival and of course the 14th Annual Mardi Gras Pet Parade. This event, taking place on Friday and Saturday, February 21 and 22, 2025 in Apalachicola, FL, will celebrate dogs and their people. All visitors and their furry friends are invited to join this paw-some event. The theme for the 2025 event is “Game of Bones – the Canine Kingdom Rules”. It will be tail-wagging fun to journey into an imaginary world of canines and castles. New this year, the festivities kick off with an exciting day of fun and frivolity on Friday, February 21, from 2:00 to 8:00 pm ET. Guests can enjoy the Fido-Do, an old-fashioned Mardi Gras street event. Highlights of Friday’s activities include street entertainment, an adopters reunion, live music, a beer and wine garden featuring local craft brews, costume and decorating contests, dragon relay races, and a live auction. On Saturday, February 22, 2025, the festivities will run from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm ET at Apalachicola’s Riverfront Park. Details.
Carrabelle History Museum Presents Pirates Program January 18
The Carrabelle History Museum will present a program about the Pirates of the Florida West Coast on Saturday, January 18. This program will feature Robert Jacob, author and historian. The program will be held from 10 am – Noon ET at C-Quarters Marina, 501 St James Ave (Hwy 98), Carrabelle, FL. There is no charge for this event. Award-winning author and historian Robert Jacob brings more than 50 years of experience in living history portrayals and a passion for uncovering the truths behind myths and inaccuracies in historical records. During his presentation, Jacob will share tales of daring adventures, treasure hunts, and legends. Drawing from his research and writings, he will explore the truths, myths, and legends of Florida’s pirate past. Details.
Shorebird Education Program January 21
The Apalachicola Margaret Key Library will host a presentation on shorebirds on Tuesday, January 21. Collette Lauzau, Audubon Shorebird Program Manager, about the diverse species that rely on these coastal habitats for survival. Learn to identify these birds, uncover unique behaviors, and explore the conservation efforts in place to protect them. Whether you’re a seasoned birdwatcher or a curious beginner, this presentation will offer insights into the world of beach birds and how we can all share the shore. Details.
CGJ Special Exhibits: Nuremberg & War Crime Trials Jan. 7 - Feb. 1
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum in Carrabelle will present a special exhibit for the month of January on the War Crime Trials of German military and government members, of which the Nuremberg Trials are the most well known. This exhibit will open Tuesday, January 7, 2025 and will be on display at the museum until Saturday, February 1. The museum is open every Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm and there is no charge for admission. Details.
Library Music Series: Clayton Mathis & "The Preacher" January 15
Singer-songwriters and local favorites Clayton Mathis and ‘The Preacher’ Stephen Pecot will team up for a not-to-be missed joint performance on January 15 in the Apalachicola Library’s popular ‘listening room’ setting. Light refreshments, limited seating, and a warm and welcoming space in which to hear some great music. FREE thanks to Porch Fest Apalach 2022 and PALS–the Friends of the Apalachicola Margaret Key Public Library. Details.
