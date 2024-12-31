Harvest of red grouper will reopen in Gulf state waters on January 1st.
The daily bag limit for red grouper is two fish per person, and the aggregate limit is four.
The minimum size limit is 20 inches in total length
To target red grouper, you have to be signed up as a State Reef Fish Angler.
Signing up for the designation is easy, no-cost and helps the FWC paint a clearer picture of how many people are targeting reef fish and what they are seeing and harvesting on the water.
The State Reef Fish Angler designation may be obtained anywhere FWC saltwater fishing licenses are sold including www.GoOutdoorsFlorida.com or at tackle shops, sporting goods stores, and tax collector’s offices.
The daily bag limit for red grouper is two fish per person, and the aggregate limit is four.
The minimum size limit is 20 inches in total length
To target red grouper, you have to be signed up as a State Reef Fish Angler.
Signing up for the designation is easy, no-cost and helps the FWC paint a clearer picture of how many people are targeting reef fish and what they are seeing and harvesting on the water.
The State Reef Fish Angler designation may be obtained anywhere FWC saltwater fishing licenses are sold including www.GoOutdoorsFlorida.com or at tackle shops, sporting goods stores, and tax collector’s offices.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment