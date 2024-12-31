Gulf Coast State College is now taking applications for its Spring
Education Encore program.
The Education Encore program is for people, particularly
seniors, who would like to keep learning, but don't want the hassle of grades
and tests.
Some
of the courses include gardening, painting, bird watching, yoga, ukulele, and
wellness through Tai Chi.
There’s
even a class on the history of Gulf County.
The courses are held at the Gulf/Franklin Center in Port St. Joe
on 6 consecutive Wednesdays from January 22nd through February 26th.
The fee for the program is $95 and you can pick up to three
classes.
You can get more information and view the digital catalog,
at wantwww.gulfcoast.edu/gfEncore or call 850.227.9670.
