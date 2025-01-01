An elderly Lanark Village woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 98 near Eastpoint on Tuesday.
The accident happened at about 5:30 Tuesday afternoon on Highway 98 near the Coastline RV Resort.
The Highway patrol said a pickup truck pulling a camper stopped half on the shoulder of the road and half in the westbound land, when it was hit by a westbound Sedan driven by an 83-year-old man from Carrabelle.
Because of the sun’s glare, the driver of the sedan couldn’t see the truck and camper parked in the road and drove into the rear of the camper.
The driver of the sedan was uninjured, though a 79-year-old woman who was a passenger in the vehicle received serious injuries, and a second passenger, an 11-year-old girl from Lanark Village received minor injuries.
The driver and passenger in the truck, both from Branford, Florida, were uninjured.
