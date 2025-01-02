The Florida Freshwater Angler Issue 39

Issue 39
January - March 2025
Our Purpose: To identify excellent Florida freshwater fishing opportunities and to provide anglers with relevant information that will enhance the quality of their outdoor experience.
TrophyCatch Tracker
James Shubert's incredible 14 lbs. 8 oz. catch from the Withlacoochee River also landed him the title of Season 12 TrophyCatch Hall of Fame Champion.
This was a busy quarter with TrophyCatch end-of-season celebrations for Season 12. The TrophyCatch Hall of Fame Ceremony at Bass Pro Shops Gainesville recognized 15 catches weighing 13 lbs. and heavier from the past year. At the ceremony, angler James Shubert was crowned Season 12 TrophyCatch Hall of Fame Champion for the heaviest catch, an amazing 14 lbs. 8 oz. bass from the Withlacoochee River. While Florida is certainly well known for its trophy-producing lakes, its rivers can also provide top bass fishing here in the Bass Fishing Capital of the World. The Lake County Tourism Big Bag winner for Season 12 was Bobby Rahn with a whopping total for the five bass of 58 pounds 11 ounces!
Jim Walker checks out the Phoenix Boats driver's seat with his wife after winning the awesome boat package. This could be you next year if you've registered for TrophyCatch!
Next was the Phoenix Boats TrophyCatch bass boat drawing, held at the Bobby Lane High School Cup at Camp Mack. Five finalists randomly selected from TrophyCatch registrants and participants faced off for a reverse drawing that left Jim Walker as the "last man standing" and boat winner. The impressive Phoenix 819 Pro boat is powered by a Mercury Marine motor, and equipped with Lowrance HDLive electronics, a Ghost Trolling Motor, and a Power-Pole Shallow Water Anchor System. The boat package is valued at $68,000! FWC's TrophyCatch team thanks our conservation partners who reward anglers for investing in Florida bass conservation by their citizen-science participation in the program.
The new TrophyCatch website offers an updated interface and streamlined catch submission.
Amidst these other events, the big buzz within TrophyCatch was the launch of a brand-new website! The new design features easy access to the multiple program components, ability to hide catch waterbodies, and a more streamlined submission process allowing multiple options for uploading photographs and videos.
TrophyCatch Season 13 is well underway, and you can continue to submit your catches of bass 8 lbs. and heavier at TrophyCatch.com. TrophyCatch customers with an existing GoOutdoorsFlorida (GOF) account can use their GOF login to access their TrophyCatch/Big Catch account. All customers who previously purchased a hunting or fishing license in Florida already have a GOF account. This should simplify logging into your TrophyCatch account. Current program stats are listed below — we hope to see your submission among them soon!
Register for TrophyCatch or view approved angler catches to help plan your next fishing trip at TrophyCatch.com. Follow TrophyCatch Facebook for featured big bass, program updates and partner highlights. For more news and freshwater information also follow us on the FishReelFlorida Instagram.
Featured Fish: Florida Gar
Outdoors Techniques: Aquatic Bird Identifier Part 2
The Roseate Spoonbill is one of Florida's most striking and beautiful birds. Catching a fish might not be the highlight of your next fishing trip! Increase your outdoor enjoyment by noticing your feathered fishing companions. (FWC photo Andy Wraithmell)
A FEW MORE WADING BIRDS
FLOATING AND DIVING BIRDS
OTHER WATER BIRDS
Featured Site: Osborne-Ida Chain of Lakes
Lakes Osborne and Ida offer excellent fishing in an easily-accessible rural setting.
Location: Palm Beach County
Size: 356 acres (Lake Osborne) and 159 acres (Lake Ida), plus 17 miles of interconnecting canals
Description: Lakes Osborne and Ida provide some of the best available freshwater fishing in southeast Florida. Situated in the eastern part of Palm Beach County, these lakes provide unexpectedly excellent fishing opportunities for a suburban setting. The Chain of lakes host a variety of fish species, including Florida bass, sunshine bass, peacock bass, bluegill, redear sunfish, channel catfish, and Mayan cichlids, all thriving in significant quantities and sizes. Furthermore, local anglers are drawn to these waters for the opportunity to catch clown knife fish and snakeheads.
Although not on par with nearby Lake Okeechobee, bass exceeding 8 pounds are present in the Osborne-Ida chain. Florida bass are most popular, and anglers on these lakes advise that finding areas with thick submersed vegetation, structure, and cover, such as spatterdock or bulrush is the key to finding the fish. Attention to the seasonal timing and water levels is crucial. In the winter months, as the water cools and levels drop, bass migrate to cooler shallow waters and begin to feed in preparation for spawning, which can start as early as January. As temperatures rise, bass often migrate to deeper, cooler waters. Fish attractors have been placed throughout Lakes Ida and Osborne; locations marked by FWC buoys. By utilizing these attractors, anglers can enhance their chances of catching native fish, as they provide food and shelter for smaller fish in deeper areas of the lakes, where vegetation is sparse. Larger fish are drawn to these areas in search of prey, making these areas productive for anglers during the warmer season. For more information about the attractors and their exact locations visit the FWC Fish Attractor web page. In these lakes, peacock bass are abundant, with Lake Ida being more productive. Optimal fishing spots include areas close to structures such as docks, trees, and snags, especially in locations with minimal aquatic vegetation or at the border where smaller fish seek cover.
Sunshine bass are stocked regularly by the FWC to maintain a fishable population of this sterile hybrid. Sunshine bass fishing is usually best from October to February, and during this period the 6th Avenue Bridge on Lake Osborne is a favorite ambush spot for targeting these fish. Native panfish including bluegill, redear sunfish are found throughout both lakes and the interconnecting E-4 Canal system. Black crappie and channel catfish, while also present within the canal system, do best in the lakes and there are deeper holes in both Osborne and Ida that can provide good fishing for them.
In recent years, both lakes have seen an increase of anglers seeking non-native fish. Bullseye Snakeheads can often be found near shorelines or in areas with dense vegetation where they seek out shallow cover for protection and will strike at virtually any moving target in front of them. The E-4 Canal system have been the most productive. Clown Knifefish are commonly found near deeper water or structures such as bridges.
Lake Osborne Chain of Lakes offers ample shoreline access and well-maintained fishing piers, along with public boat ramps that have multiple lanes. This easy access attracts many water skiers, pleasure boaters, and campers. However, the canals that connect the lakes can offer some peace and good fishing spots during busy weekends. There are also picnic pavilions, a campground, and public restrooms available. An Osborne-Ida Chain of Lakes brochure and map is available, as well as a Central E-4 Canal Angler Guide that maps the interconnecting canals.
2024-2025 Art of Conservation Fish Art Contest
The FWC, in partnership with Wildlife Forever, is hosting the 2024-2025 Art of Conservation Fish Art Contest. The annual program invites youth from around the world to connect with nature and learn about fish and aquatic habitats while exploring creative art and writing. The free contest invites Florida students from kindergarten through 12th grade to submit their artwork to Wildlife Forever using the Florida Fish Art Contest entry form page.
One first place winner and one runner up will be selected for each grade bracket (kindergarten through third grade, fourth through sixth grade, seventh through ninth grade, and tenth through twelfth grade), one for illustrating the best freshwater fish species and one for the best saltwater fish species. Visit MyFWC.com/FishArt for more information on state prizing.
The 2024-25 contest is open for submissions until Feb. 28, 2025. Participants can find more information, educational resources, and submission guidelines at MyFWC.com/FishArt.
Fish artwork by program participant Hannah Wang.
Fisheries Biology: Scales
Scales are one of the things that define a fish.
To biologists, scales are one of a fish’s most distinctive features. Scales come in a wide variety of shapes and sizes, provide protection, and may even be useful for telling what kind of fish you’re holding and how old it is!
