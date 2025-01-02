Thursday, January 2, 2025

The Florida Freshwater Angler Issue 39

Issue 39

January - March 2025

Florida Freshwater Angler

Our Purpose: To identify excellent Florida freshwater fishing opportunities and to provide anglers with relevant information that will enhance the quality of their outdoor experience.

In this issue:

TrophyCatch Tracker

Angler with trophy Florida bass, TrophyCatch logo

James Shubert's incredible 14 lbs. 8 oz. catch from the Withlacoochee River also landed him the title of Season 12 TrophyCatch Hall of Fame Champion.

This was a busy quarter with TrophyCatch end-of-season celebrations for Season 12. The TrophyCatch Hall of Fame Ceremony at Bass Pro Shops Gainesville recognized 15 catches weighing 13 lbs. and heavier from the past year. At the ceremony, angler James Shubert was crowned Season 12 TrophyCatch Hall of Fame Champion for the heaviest catch, an amazing 14 lbs. 8 oz. bass from the Withlacoochee River. While Florida is certainly well known for its trophy-producing lakes, its rivers can also provide top bass fishing here in the Bass Fishing Capital of the World. The Lake County Tourism Big Bag winner for Season 12 was Bobby Rahn with a whopping total for the five bass of 58 pounds 11 ounces!

2 people sitting in a Phoenix bass boat

Jim Walker checks out the Phoenix Boats driver's seat with his wife after winning the awesome boat package. This could be you next year if you've registered for TrophyCatch!

Next was the Phoenix Boats TrophyCatch bass boat drawing, held at the Bobby Lane High School Cup at Camp Mack. Five finalists randomly selected from TrophyCatch registrants and participants faced off for a reverse drawing that left Jim Walker as the "last man standing" and boat winner. The impressive Phoenix 819 Pro boat is powered by a Mercury Marine motor, and equipped with Lowrance HDLive electronics, a Ghost Trolling Motor, and a Power-Pole Shallow Water Anchor System. The boat package is valued at $68,000! FWC's TrophyCatch team thanks our conservation partners who reward anglers for investing in Florida bass conservation by their citizen-science participation in the program.

TrophyCatch website

The new TrophyCatch website offers an updated interface and streamlined catch submission.

Amidst these other events, the big buzz within TrophyCatch was the launch of a brand-new website! The new design features easy access to the multiple program components, ability to hide catch waterbodies, and a more streamlined submission process allowing multiple options for uploading photographs and videos.

TrophyCatch Season 13 is well underway, and you can continue to submit your catches of bass 8 lbs. and heavier at TrophyCatch.com. TrophyCatch customers with an existing GoOutdoorsFlorida (GOF) account can use their GOF login to access their TrophyCatch/Big Catch account. All customers who previously purchased a hunting or fishing license in Florida already have a GOF account. This should simplify logging into your TrophyCatch account. Current program stats are listed below — we hope to see your submission among them soon!

  • 12,315 Lunker Club (8-9.9 lbs.)
  • 3,104 Trophy Club (10-12.9 lbs.)
  • 158 Hall of Fame (13+ lbs.)
  • 15,577 TOTAL approved submissions to date

Register for TrophyCatch or view approved angler catches to help plan your next fishing trip at TrophyCatch.com. Follow TrophyCatch Facebook for featured big bass, program updates and partner highlights. For more news and freshwater information also follow us on the FishReelFlorida Instagram.

Featured Fish: Florida Gar

Florida Gar

Size: The Big Catch minimum qualifying sizes are 4 pounds or 28 inches for adults, and 3 pounds or 21 inches for youth (see BigCatchFlorida.com). The State Record is 9.44 pounds.

Gar heads

Appearance: The Florida gar is a long fish with a narrow, toothed mouth and unique, bony ganoid scales that form a hard armor (see the article on fish scales below!). Irregular round spots occur on top of the head, all over the body and fins. A number of "new" State Records that have been reported to FWC have turned out to be longnose gar, which can be distinguished from the Florida gar by a longer and narrower mouth and the presence of small bony plates on the underside of the head.

Where to catch them: Florida gar are found in the Ochlockonee River and waters east and south into peninsular Florida where they inhabit streams, canals and lakes with mud or sand bottoms near underwater vegetation. They are common to abundant throughout central and peninsular Florida. They will often stack up like the proverbial cordwood near culverts or other areas with an outflow.

Sporting Quality: Gar receive a "bad rap" among anglers because they steal shiners and can scratch up lures intended for bass. However, they are a natural part of Florida's freshwater ecology and often surprise anglers with a sporting fight. Gar can be caught with minnows, bacon, artificial lures or frayed nylon cord that entangles the gar’s teeth. Food value, however, is considered poor.

Interesting facts: Gar use an airbladder to breathe air in low-oxygen water. Spawning occurs in late winter and early spring when both sexes congregate in shallow weedy waters where the females lay adhesive eggs. Newly hatched young possess an adhesive organ on the end of their snout and stay attached to vegetation until 3/4-inch long. Adults primarily feed on fish, shrimp and crayfish.

Gar illustration by Duane Raver, Jr; head images FWC illustration.

Outdoors Techniques: Aquatic Bird Identifier Part 2

Roseate spoonbill photo by Andy Wraithmell

The Roseate Spoonbill is one of Florida's most striking and beautiful birds. Catching a fish might not be the highlight of your next fishing trip! Increase your outdoor enjoyment by noticing your feathered fishing companions. (FWC photo Andy Wraithmell)

Checklist of Florida Birds

This will conclude our series on "Doubling your fishing fun" by adding birding to your fishing trips! Getting a great look at a majestic heron or having an osprey catch his lunch right next to you certainly contribute to enjoying your day on the water. Last issue focused on identifying Florida's iconic herons and egrets. This issue will help you identify some of Florida's other common water birds. You are almost certain to see one of these on your next outing. We hope this series has helped you appreciate the fact that even when you don't take your fishing buddy, you are never fishing alone!

A FEW MORE WADING BIRDS

Limpkin

Limpkin — Length 28”; common. Note the brown, white-spotted body and curved bill. This reclusive species, as the name suggests, walks with an odd limping gait. In flight, it beats its wings with an unusually brisk “snap” to the upstroke. Call a loud and distinct “kree-ow”.

Roseate Spoonbill — Length 32”; uncommon. Unmistakable, though sometimes mislabeled as a flamingo due to the pink wings. (Flamingos are much less common in Florida). Told by the red to pink wings and undersides, and unique spoon-shaped bill. Immature birds are typically a pale pink and have a feathered head.

Roseate Spoonbill

FLOATING AND DIVING BIRDS

Common Gallinule

Common Gallinule — Length 13”; abundant. Our most common aquatic bird. Note the white line along the black body and the “candycorn” red and yellow bill. Often observed with young, which are black and fuzzy. The similar Purple Gallinule (13”; uncommon) is unmistakable, with a greenish back and purple sides and head.

American Coot — Length 13”; abundant. Very similar in size and shape to the common gallinule, but has a white bill, is entirely black, and lacks the side stripe. A year-round resident, but local numbers are augmented dramatically by migrants during winter.

American Coot
Mottled Duck

Mottled Duck — Length 20”; common. South Florida’s most common wild duck. Both sexes appear similar to a female mallard; the body is brown, with the head noticeably lighter in color. Note that the well-known Mallard Duck (25”) is uncommon as a wild bird south of Lake Okeechobee, and mallards observed in southeast Florida are usually domesticated (“park”) birds or escapees.

Double-crested Cormorant — Length 33”; abundant in winter. Black and ducklike, but with a distinct orange throat and hooked bill. Immature birds have a white throat and breast. Often seen sunning (or even floating on the water) with its black wings outspread. Highly piscivorous (eating fish) and often found in flocks.

Double-Crested Cormorant
Anhinga

Anhinga — Length 34”; abundant. Very similar to the cormorant, but with a longer tail and straight, sharp bill. White streaks on the wings also distinguish it easily from the cormorant. Females have a white head and breast. Also called “snakebird” for its habit of swimming with only its long, skinny head and neck out of the water. The piscivorous anhinga does not typically flock or congregate around fish populations as they are usually solitary.

Cormorant (shown) and Anhinga look similar at a distance when in the water or sunning. Anhinga can be told apart by longer tail and straight, sharp bill.

Double-Crested Cormorant

OTHER WATER BIRDS

Osprey

Osprey — Length 24” with 5’ wingspan; common. The “fish hawk” is often observed either hovering over water while searching for fish, or at rest on a bare tree or telephone pole enjoying its latest catch. Note the large size, white-and-brown coloration, broad wings, and distinct eye stripe. This is our only bird of prey that dives directly into the water. The similar but less common Bald Eagle is even larger with an all-brown body and all-white head.

Red-winged Blackbird — Length 8”; abundant. A smaller, black perching bird with distinct red and yellow shoulder epaulets. Females are streaked dark brown. Often in marshes or perched on vegetation along the water’s edge.

Red-Winged Blackbird

Featured Site: Osborne-Ida Chain of Lakes

Lake Osborne and Ida

Lakes Osborne and Ida offer excellent fishing in an easily-accessible rural setting.

Location: Palm Beach County

Size: 356 acres (Lake Osborne) and 159 acres (Lake Ida), plus 17 miles of interconnecting canals

Description: Lakes Osborne and Ida provide some of the best available freshwater fishing in southeast Florida. Situated in the eastern part of Palm Beach County, these lakes provide unexpectedly excellent fishing opportunities for a suburban setting. The Chain of lakes host a variety of fish species, including Florida bass, sunshine bass, peacock bass, bluegill, redear sunfish, channel catfish, and Mayan cichlids, all thriving in significant quantities and sizes. Furthermore, local anglers are drawn to these waters for the opportunity to catch clown knife fish and snakeheads.

Although not on par with nearby Lake Okeechobee, bass exceeding 8 pounds are present in the Osborne-Ida chain. Florida bass are most popular, and anglers on these lakes advise that finding areas with thick submersed vegetation, structure, and cover, such as spatterdock or bulrush is the key to finding the fish. Attention to the seasonal timing and water levels is crucial. In the winter months, as the water cools and levels drop, bass migrate to cooler shallow waters and begin to feed in preparation for spawning, which can start as early as January. As temperatures rise, bass often migrate to deeper, cooler waters. Fish attractors have been placed throughout Lakes Ida and Osborne; locations marked by FWC buoys. By utilizing these attractors, anglers can enhance their chances of catching native fish, as they provide food and shelter for smaller fish in deeper areas of the lakes, where vegetation is sparse. Larger fish are drawn to these areas in search of prey, making these areas productive for anglers during the warmer season. For more information about the attractors and their exact locations visit the FWC Fish Attractor web page. In these lakes, peacock bass are abundant, with Lake Ida being more productive. Optimal fishing spots include areas close to structures such as docks, trees, and snags, especially in locations with minimal aquatic vegetation or at the border where smaller fish seek cover.

Sunshine bass are stocked regularly by the FWC to maintain a fishable population of this sterile hybrid. Sunshine bass fishing is usually best from October to February, and during this period the 6th Avenue Bridge on Lake Osborne is a favorite ambush spot for targeting these fish. Native panfish including bluegill, redear sunfish are found throughout both lakes and the interconnecting E-4 Canal system. Black crappie and channel catfish, while also present within the canal system, do best in the lakes and there are deeper holes in both Osborne and Ida that can provide good fishing for them.

In recent years, both lakes have seen an increase of anglers seeking non-native fish. Bullseye Snakeheads can often be found near shorelines or in areas with dense vegetation where they seek out shallow cover for protection and will strike at virtually any moving target in front of them. The E-4 Canal system have been the most productive. Clown Knifefish are commonly found near deeper water or structures such as bridges.

Lake Osborne Chain of Lakes offers ample shoreline access and well-maintained fishing piers, along with public boat ramps that have multiple lanes. This easy access attracts many water skiers, pleasure boaters, and campers. However, the canals that connect the lakes can offer some peace and good fishing spots during busy weekends. There are also picnic pavilions, a campground, and public restrooms available. An Osborne-Ida Chain of Lakes brochure and map is available, as well as a Central E-4 Canal Angler Guide that maps the interconnecting canals.

2024-2025 Art of Conservation Fish Art Contest

Fish artwork by Hannah Wang

The FWC, in partnership with Wildlife Forever, is hosting the 2024-2025 Art of Conservation Fish Art Contest. The annual program invites youth from around the world to connect with nature and learn about fish and aquatic habitats while exploring creative art and writing. The free contest invites Florida students from kindergarten through 12th grade to submit their artwork to Wildlife Forever using the Florida Fish Art Contest entry form page.

One first place winner and one runner up will be selected for each grade bracket (kindergarten through third grade, fourth through sixth grade, seventh through ninth grade, and tenth through twelfth grade), one for illustrating the best freshwater fish species and one for the best saltwater fish species. Visit MyFWC.com/FishArt for more information on state prizing.

The 2024-25 contest is open for submissions until Feb. 28, 2025. Participants can find more information, educational resources, and submission guidelines at MyFWC.com/FishArt.

Fish artwork by program participant Hannah Wang.

Fisheries Biology: Scales

Bass with fish scales closeup

Scales are one of the things that define a fish.

To biologists, scales are one of a fish’s most distinctive features. Scales come in a wide variety of shapes and sizes, provide protection, and may even be useful for telling what kind of fish you’re holding and how old it is!

Ganoid scale (gar)

There are several kinds of scales. Ganoid scales are heavy and bony, and are found on well-armored fish, such as gar.

Most familiar fish, however, possess two other kinds of lighter but nevertheless durable scales. Cycloid scales (say “SY-cloyd”) are found in trout and some minnows and possess a smooth margin.

Ctenoid scales (say “TEE-noid”) are found in most other fishes including bass, sunfish, and cichlids, and have a rough margin. For this reason, a freshwater trout feels smoother than a largemouth bass. Some fish, such as catfish, may have either reduced scales or no scales at all, and will feel even smoother to the touch.

Cycloid scale (trout)

As fish grow, their “coat of armor” must also increase in size. This is accomplished, not by increasing the number of scales, but by growth of the existing scales. A fish will therefore have approximately the same number of scales throughout its entire life! Since the number of scales does not change, certain scale counts (such as the number of scales along the lateral line) can be very useful for telling one kind of fish apart from another. This is a more advanced identification technique than most anglers will ever need, but they might see the mention of scale counts in some of their more detailed fish identification books.

Ctenoid scale (bass)

Similarly, since scales grow along with the fish, they can sometimes be helpful for telling how old fish are. Growth rings (similar to those seen in trees) are laid down on scales as they increase in size. Unfortunately, reliably aging fish utilizing scales is not a universal technique. The method works best in areas with markedly different summer and winter temperatures, varies in reliability from one species of fish to the next, and is most dependable with scales taken from only certain areas on a fish’s body — the location of which also varies from species to species! This method does not work well for fishes in Florida, due to our milder year-round climate, and otoliths must be used instead (see The Florida Freshwater Angler Issue 30). However, in more northern climates and for certain species, aging fish using scales is both fast and convenient for icthyologists and is harmless to the fish.

So, take a closer look next time you scale a fish for the frying pan!

Largemouth bass illustration modified from Duane Raver, Jr.

To contact The Florida Freshwater Angler, email John Cimbaro. Fish illustrations by Duane Raver, Jr. and Diane Rome Peebles.





