Thursday, January 2, 2025

Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight 2025

MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


D.R. Horton - From their first home in 1978 to over 1,000,000 homes in 2023, their mission remains the same — to deliver quality and affordability across the country. Since 2002, more people have chosen D.R. Horton than any other builder!


MEET AMERICA'S LARGEST HOMEBUILDER - Join us on January 3, 2024, from 1:00-4:00 pm EST to indulge in complimentary low country boils & drinks at The Haughty Heron!

Learn about new & exciting projects happening in beautiful Gulf County!

We look forward to seeing you there!

 

SAVE THE DATE!

117 Sailors Cove Drive

FRIDAY January 3, 2024

1:00-4:00 est.

Buy-Rite Drugs is your hometown pharmacy where you will receive reliable, fast and friendly service.


They provide their customers with personalized service and prices that are competitive with the large chain pharmacies. Buy-Rite Drugs’ experienced pharmacists and staff can assist you with any questions you have about your medications.


For your convenience they also offer online refills. Many of their stores offer the convenience of Drive-thru and/or Delivery. Buy-Rite Drugs accepts most third-party insurance/prescription cards as well as Medicare and Medicaid.


Buy-Rite Drugs Port St. Joe

302 Cecil G Costin Sr Blvd, Port St Joe, FL

Phone: 850-227-7099

OPEN:

Monday - Friday: 9a.m.-6p.m.

Saturday: 9a.m.-1p.m.

Sunday: Closed


Buy-Rite Drugs Wewahitchka

218 S Hwy 71, Wewahitchka, FL

Phone: 850-639-5065

OPEN:

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 9a.m.-6p.m.

Wednesday: 9a.m.-3p.m.

Sunday: Closed

www.buy-ritedrugs.com


With over 500 successfully completed projects along Florida’s beautiful Forgotten Coast, Big Fish Construction is the experienced partner you can trust for your project.


Big Fish Construction is a fully licensed and insured State of Florida Certified General Contractor specializing in custom homebuilding, but also commercial and site development projects.

The company is led by owners Steve Newman and Bo Spring who have over 50 years of shared construction experience. With a seasoned team of vetted subcontractors, Big Fish is able to offer clients the highest quality of craftsmanship.


While Big Fish’s primary emphasis is on home building, the company has the ability and the experience to manage a wide range of projects. Their services included:

·        Custom Home Building

·        Medium to Light Commercial Construction

·        Existing Home Remodels

·        Tenant Buildouts

·        Site Improvements

·        DEP Planning & Permitting


Contact Big Fish Construction today and get your project started!


Big Fish Construction

346 Commerce Blvd., Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 229-6400

www.bigfishconstruction.com

