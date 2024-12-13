Friday, December 13, 2024

Holiday Specials from the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea.

Holiday Specials!

Holiday Giveaway!

This Holiday Season, we’re hosting a special giveaway to support the care and well-being of our beloved marine animals.

The Prize Basket includes:

A year-long Family Membership that provides admission for the cardholder and up to 6 guests, as well as 10% off of all items in our Gift Shop

A $50 Gift Card for use in our Gift Shop

A Gulf Specimen hat in the color of your choice!

It is free to enter, but we are suggesting a donation of $5 with each entry. Every donation helps us provide food, medical treatment, and a safe environment for the creatures that call our lab home, from rescued sea turtles to delicate seahorses. Your support ensures we can continue our mission to protect and rehabilitate marine life, while also educating and inspiring future generations. Join the holiday fun and make a meaningful difference!

The Giveaway ends December 21st at noon, and the winner will be announced shortly

Click Here to Enter!
View our List Here

Amazon Wishlist

 This holiday season, you can make a big impact at Gulf Specimen Marine Lab! Help us continue our mission of marine conservation and education by purchasing items from our Amazon Wishlist. Every contribution, big or small, supports our efforts to care for marine life and inspire the next generation of ocean stewards.

Purchase a Membership!

Need a stocking stuffer? A fun gift that gives back? Get your Gulf Specimen Member today!

Members of the aquarium enjoy free admission to the aquarium for the length of membership, a monthly members newsletter, , email updates on special events, and a 10% discount off all items in our gift shop. By becoming a member, you help support our mission to give people an appreciation for the diversity of life in the sea and a desire to protect it.

Click here for Memberships

Check out the Gift Shop

Our gift shop holds many local and non-local artists, including some of our very own staff. We have jewelry, books, postcards, and so much more! Many of these are great gifts as well. Make sure you stop by the gift shop and grab these and other items on your next visit.

Donate to Gulf Specimen Here
Facebook  Twitter  Instagram

Our Company | Contact Us | FAQs | Privacy Policy





http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment