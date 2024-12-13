Holiday Specials from the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea.

This Holiday Season, we’re hosting a special giveaway to support the care and well-being of our beloved marine animals.
The Prize Basket includes:
A year-long Family Membership that provides admission for the cardholder and up to 6 guests, as well as 10% off of all items in our Gift Shop
A $50 Gift Card for use in our Gift Shop
A Gulf Specimen hat in the color of your choice!
It is free to enter, but we are suggesting a donation of $5 with each entry. Every donation helps us provide food, medical treatment, and a safe environment for the creatures that call our lab home, from rescued sea turtles to delicate seahorses. Your support ensures we can continue our mission to protect and rehabilitate marine life, while also educating and inspiring future generations. Join the holiday fun and make a meaningful difference!
The Giveaway ends December 21st at noon, and the winner will be announced shortly
