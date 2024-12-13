Friday, December 13, 2024

Fun things to do in Gulf County and beyond!

Did you know that shopping at small businesses helps boost our local economy and creates jobs in our community?

﻿This holiday season let's show our appreciation for the hardworking entrepreneurs who bring so much value to our neighborhoods.

﻿#ShopSmall #ShopSmallEveryDay #ShopLocal #ShopGulfCountyFL

Pancakes & Pictures with Santa at Krazyfish Grille


Pancake Breakfast with Santa is a free event hosted by Kaye Haddock and the Beach Properties Real Estate Group.

This event has become a tradition on The Forgotten Coast as a way to bring the community together for the holidays.


Pancakes, juice and coffee will be served, and a professional photographer will take pictures of everyone with Santa and Mrs. Clause. We hope to see you there!


December 14, 2024

8AM - 10AM EST

Krazyfish Grille

113 Monument Avenue - Highway 98

Port Saint Joe, FL 32456

Join us for the Annual Christmas on the Coast Parade in Port St. Joe on Saturday, December 14, 2024. 


Judging of the floats will begin at 5:00 PM ET with categories: Schools & Non-Profit, Family & Friends, Business, and Faith Based. The parade will begin at 6:00 PM ET. We look forward to seeing you there! 


Parade Route: 

﻿https://www.cityofportstjoe.com/news/Parade%20Route.pdf﻿

More Information Here

117 Sailors Cove Drive Port Saint Joe, FL﻿

411 Cape San Blas Rd. Port Saint Joe, FL 32456﻿


“The Kitchen”, our food trailer will be open this week during the time the bar is open.

http://www.scalloprepublic.com/the-kitchen-menu/


8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

This week at The Lookout Lounge Community Center

﻿

Wednesday Weekly Dart Tournament @7pm

Thursday Coed Pool Tournament @7pm AND Karaoke 9-1!

Friday LIVE MUSIC and the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

Saturday the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

105 Good Morning Street, Port Saint Joe, FL




﻿Joe Whitmer

President/CEO

 

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce

321B Reid Ave

Port St Joe, FL

gulfchamber.org

850-227-1223 Office

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce | 321B Reid Ave | Port St Joe, FL 32456 US





