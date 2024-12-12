Keep Franklin County Beautiful is expanding its local recycling efforts and will now accept glass as well as aluminum.
They are also moving their recycling location from the Apalachicola Farmers Market to the Apalachicola Yacht Club.
The group will accept aluminum cans as well as glass bottles from 9 till 11 this Saturday morning.
Recycling aluminum earns the group 50 cents for every pound of aluminum they collect, which is then reinvested in other efforts to keep Franklin County litter free.
The glass will be crushed into sand so it can be used for everything from beach sand to road paving.
And if you live on St. George Island, you can bring your aluminum cans to the St. George Inn every 1st and 3rd Saturday from 9 till 11.
Keep Franklin County Beautiful is a non-profit group that works to combat litter in the county and also works to promote recycling.
If you would like to keep up with the group’s efforts and maybe help them in their work, be sure to like them on Facebook.
https://www.facebook.com/share/19afrpHWuz/?mibextid=xfxF2i
