NOAA Fisheries FishNews—December 12th

Upcoming Deadlines
December 13: Pre-proposals due for Bycatch Reduction Engineering Program funding
December 23: Nominations due for the Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee
December 31: Applications due for Marine Fisheries Initiative
February 10: Applications due for Restoring Fish Passage through Barrier Removal Grants
February 27: Applications due for Restoring Tribal Priority Fish Passage through Barrier Removal Grants
March 4: Applications due for the Pacific Coastal Salmon Recovery Fund
March 31: Applications due for Atlantic Salmon Habitat Restoration Partnership Grants
April 16: Proposals due for transformational habitat restoration and coastal resilience projects
