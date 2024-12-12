FWC Law Enforcement Weekly Reports: Nov. 29-Dec. 5, 2024

CASES
Franklin County
- Officer Forbes observed a vessel with fishing gear and eight occupants coming through East Pass from offshore. Officer Forbes stopped the vessel to conduct a resource inspection and found two out-of-season gag grouper and two over the bag limit of red snapper. The appropriate resource citations were issued.
- Officer Hartzog conducted a resource inspection on an individual fishing on the pier adjacent to Cash Creek bridge. The subject was observed to be in possession of several undersized spotted seatrout. The violations were cited accordingly.
- Officer Hartzog was on patrol in St. James Island Unit of Tates Hell Wildlife Management Area during a special quota period. The officer observed a vehicle with hunting equipment inside and a dog box parked and obstructing a service road. Officer Hartzog conducted surveillance on the vehicle and observed several individuals exiting the woods onto the service road with four unleashed hunting dogs with tracking collars and neck vests. Officer Hartzog conducted a resource inspection. The owner of the four unleashed hunting dogs was identified and advised they were pursuing wild hogs in the closed area without a quota permit. The owner was also identified to have an extensive history for hunting related violations. The violations were cited accordingly.
Gulf County
- Officer Butts observed a subject driving his vehicle at an extremely slow speed, using the vehicle’s high beams to illuminate fields from the roadway. Upon conducting a traffic stop, the subject was found in possession of a hunting rifle. Officer Butts charged the subject with night hunting.
- Master Officer M. Webb was at a local boat ramp checking vessels returning from fishing. He observed a vessel with four people on board with fishing equipment. A resource inspection was conducted and revealed the captain was in possession of an oversized red drum. The appropriate citation was issued.
Jackson County
- Officer Carr responded to a night hunting complaint off Dipper Road. Once on scene he interviewed the subject and after investigating the area, he charged a subject with unlawful possession of an antlerless deer, taking deer after legal shooting hours, and no hunting license. Two warnings were also issued for no hunter safety course and failure to log the harvested deer.
- Before the start of general gun season, Officer Forehand found an area in Econfina Creek Wildlife Management Area that had been baited with corn. On opening morning, Officer Forehand visited the bait site again and found a subject hunting from a stand over the baited area. The individual was issued a citation for placing grain in the WMA.
Wakulla County
- Officer S. Gray was patrolling the St. Marks River and observed an individual fishing on the boat ramp dock at the old fort. Officer Gray proceeded to conduct a resource inspection on the individual. It was determined the individual did not have a valid fishing license and had a confirmed warrant out of Bay County. He was placed under arrest and booked into the Wakulla County Jail. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Officer Brett Dean assisted.
- Officer M. Fernbach was patrolling around Apalachicola National Forest and observed a ladder stand attached to a tree and a cellular trail camera placed in front of it. Officer Fernbach observed a large quantity of whole kernel corn placed in front of the camera. The officer’s investigation led him to a subject who admitted to placing the bait on public land. The subject was subsequently cited.
- Officer M. Fernbach was on patrol in the Apalachicola National Forest when he observed an area of forest that appeared to be brush hogged. While walking in the cut trails, Officer Fernbach observed a large amount of whole kernel corn scattered over the area. Officer M. Fernbach was able to locate the subject who cut the vegetation and dispersed corn in the area. The appropriate citations were issued to the individual.
- While on joint enforcement agreement (federal JEA) vessel patrol, Officer Specialists Gray and Nelson conducted a stop on a vessel returning from offshore fishing. During the resource inspection, 15 undersized flounder, two undersized black seabass, two undersized triggerfish and a gag grouper (closed by executive order) were discovered. Appropriate notice to appear citations were issued.
