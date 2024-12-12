The University of Florida IFAS Extension program collected nearly 40 thousand pounds of peanut butter this year during its annual Peanut butter challenge.
Each year University of Florida/IFAS faculty from across Florida, in concert with the North Florida Peanut Producer’s Association, conduct the Peanut Butter Challenge where they collect peanut butter which is then given to food pantries across the state.
When the triple-whammy effect of hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton strained the state’s food pantries this year, Peanut Butter Challenge organizers extended the collection deadline by three weeks.
They ultimately amassed 10,000 pounds more peanut butter in 2024 compared to 2023.
This year’s record-breaking haul brought in 30,831 containers of peanut butter, the equivalent of 39,898 pounds.
Extension offices in the Panhandle launched the competition in 2012 to provide hungry residents with shelf-stable, protein-rich food before the winter holidays.
It has since spread to 40 of Florida’s 67 counties, and since 2020, participants have donated nearly 170 thousand pounds of peanut butter to food pantries around the state.
Orange County collected the most peanut butter, 3,772 containers weighing a total of 5,065 pounds.
That’s a new record for a single county.
