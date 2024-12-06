NOAA’s Office of Habitat Conservation awarded The Nature Conservancy $12 million to fund the GulfCorps program for the next 3 years.
That will benefit dozens of local people who take part in the program through the Franklin’s Promise Coalition in Apalachicola, Panama City, and Pensacola.
The Nature Conservancy and NOAA created GulfCorps in the wake of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
The 2010 disaster damaged the already storm-battered coastal ecosystems of the Gulf and severely impacted employment and the overall economy of coastal communities.
Corps members have since restored and enhanced almost 30,000 acres of shoreline, marsh, wetland, and forest habitat.
Their tasks range from building oyster reefs to rejuvenating coastal forests through prescribed burns.
Since 2017, GulfCorps has engaged more than 500 young people in hundreds of coastal restoration and conservation projects across the five Gulf Coast states.
With the new funding, the program aims to complete 100 individual nature-based habitat restoration and conservation projects as well as restore, enhance, and monitor 5,000 acres of coastal and upland habitat.
That will benefit dozens of local people who take part in the program through the Franklin’s Promise Coalition in Apalachicola, Panama City, and Pensacola.
The Nature Conservancy and NOAA created GulfCorps in the wake of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
The 2010 disaster damaged the already storm-battered coastal ecosystems of the Gulf and severely impacted employment and the overall economy of coastal communities.
Corps members have since restored and enhanced almost 30,000 acres of shoreline, marsh, wetland, and forest habitat.
Their tasks range from building oyster reefs to rejuvenating coastal forests through prescribed burns.
Since 2017, GulfCorps has engaged more than 500 young people in hundreds of coastal restoration and conservation projects across the five Gulf Coast states.
With the new funding, the program aims to complete 100 individual nature-based habitat restoration and conservation projects as well as restore, enhance, and monitor 5,000 acres of coastal and upland habitat.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment