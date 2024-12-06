The Wakulla County
Sheriff’s Office has created a dedicated Child Custody Exchange Safe Zone at
the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office.
This safe zone provides a secure,
neutral location for parents sharing custody to safely transfer their children.
Child Custody Exchange Safe Zones were
established in response to House Bill 385 which was signed into law earlier
this year.
The new law is called the “Cassie
Carli Law” and aims to protect the parents and children during custody
exchanges.
The Safe zone consists of two designated parking spots located
in the main parking lot of the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office at 15 Oak Street
in Crawfordville.
The spaces can also be used as an
E-Commerce Safe Zone to exchange items purchased on Facebook or other online
sites from private sellers.
The site is accessible 24 hours a day,
7 days a week, is well-lit and is under 24-hour video surveillance.
