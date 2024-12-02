Special Exhibit: Home for the Holidays Dec 4-Jan 12 & Reception Dec 7

Opening Reception for Special Exhibit: Home for the Holidays
Saturday, December 7, 2:00 - 4:00 pm
You're Invited!
The Carrabelle History Museum is proud to announce the opening of its
Special Exhibit: Home for the Holidays
featuring the folk art of James "Buz" Putnal.
Opening Reception:
Date: Saturday, December 7
Time: 2:00 - 4:00 pm
Location: Carrabelle History Museum
106 SE Avenue B, Carrabelle, FL
Admission is free, and all are welcome!
Special Exhibit:
Home for the Holidays
Wednesday, Dec 4 - Saturday, Jan 12
The Carrabelle History Museum is pleased to announce a special holiday exhibit, “Home for the Holidays” featuring the folk art paintings of historic Carrabelle by beloved local historian, James W. “Buz” Putnal. These paintings reflect Buz’s love for Carrabelle’s heritage, capturing iconic scenes and memories that locals and visitors will enjoy.
This nostalgic exhibit offers visitors a unique opportunity to experience Carrabelle’s past through Buz's artwork. The exhibit opens Wednesday, December 4 and will run through Sunday, January 12, 2025, at the Carrabelle History Museum. Visitors are welcome on Wednesdays from 12 to 5 pm ET, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays 10 am to 5 pm ET, and Sundays 12 to 5 pm ET. Admission is free, and donations are gratefully accepted. (Closed December 25 and January 1.)
Buz Putnal, born on October 16, 1936 in Carrabelle, spent his life dedicated to his community and family. He married his high school sweetheart, Genevieve Carroll, and together they raised four children. After a career with Gulf Oil Company and Buckeye Cellulose Corporation, Buz dedicated his retirement years to exploring his passions in painting, woodworking, historical preservation and his family. Buz also served his community as a City Commissioner and Mayor of Carrabelle.
“Home for the Holidays” features oil paintings that celebrate the scenic charm and historic character of Carrabelle in Buz’s folk art style. Enjoy an intimate look at his depictions of the town’s landmarks and landscapes, as Buz saw them through his eyes and brushstrokes. His book, Echoes of Carrabelle, further preserves Carrabelle’s heritage, offering anecdotes and insights into the community's unique stories.
Celebrate the holiday season and enjoy the legacy of Buz Putnal through his artwork—a tribute to Carrabelle and a reflection of his lifelong devotion to his family, community, and the history of this beloved coastal town.
Carrabelle History Museum is located at 106 SE Avenue B, Carrabelle, FL.. For more info, go to www.carrabellehistorymuseum.org or contact 850-697-2141 or carrabellehistorymuseum@gmail.com. Sponsored by C-Quarters Marina, Duke Energy and Shaun Donahoe Realty. Funded in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
Special thanks to the City of Carrabelle.

