Saturday marked the official end to the 2024 hurricane season, and it was a busy one.
Overall, there were 18 named storms this year.
Of these, 11 strengthened into hurricanes, and 5 of those were major hurricanes.
Five of the hurricanes made landfall in the continental US, with two of them hitting as major hurricanes.
An average season typically sees 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes.
Hurricane Beryl kicked off the very active season as the earliest Category 5 hurricane in the Atlantic basin's history and made landfall in Texas as a category 1 storm on July the 8th.
Our area was hit by two major storms, Hurricanes Helene and Milton.
Hurricane Helene made landfall in the Big Bend as a Category 4 storm on September 26th bringing catastrophic storm surge before moving north and bringing massive flooding to the southern Appalachians and the western North Carolina mountains.
Helene was the deadliest hurricane to strike the U.S. since Hurricane Katrina in 2005, with over 150 confirmed fatalities.
Hurricane Milton followed quickly after and made landfall as a Category 3 storm near Siesta Key on October 9th.
Milton brought storm surge as well as a tornado outbreak that spawned 46 tornadoes.
It also brought massive rainfall, with some areas receiving 10 to 15 inches, or more.
