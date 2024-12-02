The Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce is looking for entries into its annual Boat Parade of Lights which will be held in December as part of the city’s Holiday on the Harbor event.
The event will be held on Saturday, December the 14th.
The Holiday on the harbor includes food, arts and crafts and Christmas items.
Stores in Carrabelle stay open late so people can do some Christmas shopping and there will also be plenty of activities for the kids.
And once it’s dark enough, the boats will turn on their Christmas lights and parade around the Carrabelle River – the parade ends with a big fireworks show over the river.
Vessels of all sizes – kayaks, dinghies, fishing vessels, sailing ships, private yachts and charter boats – are welcome to take part in the parade.
You can get more information and get signed up at the Carrabelle chamber of Commerce website at Carrabelle.org.
You can also e-mail them at chamber@nettally.com or call them at 697.2585.
