The Franklin County Commission got a look at the Department of Transportation’s 5-year work plan this month.
The work plan spells out the projects that the Department will have already started or hopes to have funded between 2025 and 2030.
There are a number of road projects scheduled for Franklin County in the near future, including the continuing project of widening County Road 30 A, west of Apalachicola.
The state has budgeted about 4.1 million dollars to widen and resurface about 1.8 miles of that road.
There is also money to widen and resurface Gulf beach Drive on St. George Island, which reaches from the Plantation to the State Park.
That project is currently scheduled to begin in 2028.
A project to widen and resurface Patton Drive in Eastpoint, which connects Highway 98 to Island Drive is scheduled to begin in 2026.
There are also two projects planned for Alligator Point, including the construction of fire station cutoff road, slated for construction in 2027 and the construction of 6-foot paved shoulders along Alligator Drive from the Marina to the S-Curve Boat Ramp to serve as a multi-use path.
You can see the full 5-year work plan for any county in Florida at the Department of Transportation website.
https://fdotwww.blob.core.windows.net/sitefinity/docs/default-source/d3_adopted_documents/franklin-county-fy25-29-summary.pdf
