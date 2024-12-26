The completion date for the Franklin County Maritime Heritage Museum at Buddy Ward Park in Apalachicola has been pushed back to the end of June.
Completion of the job was expected at the end of this month, but there are still plenty of work left to be done.
Planning for the maritime museum project began in 2015 and in 2022 the county was awarded nearly 190 thousand dollars from the Division of Historic Resources to fund the project.
The museum requires converting an old shucking house in Apalachicola into an interactive museum of the history of the local seafood industry.
The interior has been restored to resemble its original use an oyster shucking plant, complete with individual shucking “stalls” and a refrigeration room.
The exhibits, once complete, will cover Franklin County’s maritime history from cotton and lumber to seafood including videos on the oyster, shrimping, crabbing and fishing industry.
The physical work on the museum is expected to be complete by the end of March, but the contract with the State Division of Historic Resources will extend through the end of June to ensure there is enough time for the state agency to approve the work.
