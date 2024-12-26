Franklin County has been awarded 200 thousand dollars to add more amenities to Island View Park.
Island View Park, which is located just east of Carrabelle, was destroyed by Hurricane Michael in 2018, just two months after it opened to the public.
The park was repaired at a cost of about 1.6 million dollars, funded primarily through money received by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The park currently includes two piers and a parking area and offers beautiful views overlooking the water.
The county has now been awarded a $200,000 FRDAP grant to add more amenities to the park.
The park enhancements will include the addition of a picnic pavilion with an adjacent ADA restroom, a small playground, a fenced dog run park area and a kayak launch.
It will be some time before construction begins as the county has to complete a substantial amount of paperwork before the Department of Environment Protection will issue a notice to commence.
Island View Park, which is located just east of Carrabelle, was destroyed by Hurricane Michael in 2018, just two months after it opened to the public.
The park was repaired at a cost of about 1.6 million dollars, funded primarily through money received by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The park currently includes two piers and a parking area and offers beautiful views overlooking the water.
The county has now been awarded a $200,000 FRDAP grant to add more amenities to the park.
The park enhancements will include the addition of a picnic pavilion with an adjacent ADA restroom, a small playground, a fenced dog run park area and a kayak launch.
It will be some time before construction begins as the county has to complete a substantial amount of paperwork before the Department of Environment Protection will issue a notice to commence.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment