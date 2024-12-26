Franklin County commissioners are looking into the possibility of purchasing the old Badcock building in Eastpoint.
The Badcock store recently closed, leaving the 12 thousand square foot building vacant.
Commission chairman, Ricky Jones, who represents Eastpoint, said if the county were to purchase the building, it could be used as a convention/ event center in Eastpoint.
Ricky pointed out Eastpoint used to have a community center, but has not had one for many years.
Commissioners have not yet agreed to move forward on the purchase - many of them would prefer that a commercial business take over the building, as that is a prime piece of commercial real estate.
If the county were to purchase the building it would likely require the use of Tourist development funds which requires that the building be used for tourist related purposes.
Commissioners said they will revisit the proposal in January and decide then whether to get the building appraised.
