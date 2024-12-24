Commissioner Wilton Simpson Issues Emergency Order 2024-CHRISTMAS
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson issued Emergency Order 2024-CHRISTMAS. Each year, Commissioner Simpson works closely with Santa Claus and his team to cut any governmental red tape under the department’s authority, ensuring a smooth and seamless delivery of toys, joy, and holiday magic to children across Florida.
Commissioner Wilton Simpson said, “Santa and I have had many conversations about how special Florida is during the holidays. From our farms to our beaches, we’re proud to be part of his Christmas journey each year.”
Last week, Commissioner Simpson and Santa Claus announced that personalized Certificates of Clearance were available to Florida’s children, which can be found here.
To read the full emergency order, click here or read below:
COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE
EMERGENCY ORDER 2024-CHRISTMAS
WHEREAS, the State of Florida and Mr. Santa Claus of the North Pole share a deep and steadfast relationship; and
WHEREAS, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services recognizes Mr. Santa Claus’ important mission of spreading holiday cheer; and
WHEREAS, on December 24, 2024, children in all 67 counties across Florida will go to sleep with hopes that St. Nicholas soon will be there; and
WHEREAS, Mr. Santa Claus has demonstrated a pattern of immense care for his nine (9) faithful reindeer over the years; and
WHEREAS, Mr. Claus holds a special place in the hearts of Floridians, both young and old. His impact brings joy, hope, and wonderment to all; and
WHEREAS, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and its more than 4,000 dedicated public servants wish Floridians a happy and healthy Christmas.
NOW THEREFORE, in accordance with the powers and authorities conferred by Article IV, Section 4, Florida Constitution, and for the benefit of all good girls and boys across Florida, I hereby declare the following:
- The requirements related to certificates of animal movement in the state pursuant to Chapter 585.08, Florida Statutes, is waived for Mr. Santa Claus and his nine (9) flying reindeer.
- Mr. Santa Claus is authorized to bypass any of the 23 agricultural inspection stations in Florida.
- Weight and size restrictions for loads on magical flying sleighs transporting services, presents for Florida’s good children, agricultural commodities, citrus, and any goods Mr. Santa Claus may need during his time in Florida is waived.
- The department’s Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement, directed by Colonel Lee “Justice Jingle” Adams Jr., stands ready to assist Mr. Santa Claus in any way necessary to make his visit to Florida a memorable and joyous one.
- The Florida Forest Service welcomes Mr. Santa Claus and his reindeer to any Florida State Forest and any fees or reservation requirements is waived.
- Floridians are encouraged to leave Fresh From Florida treats out for Mr. Santa Claus and his reindeer on Christmas Eve (December 24) to provide nourishment for their long journey.
THIS ORDER first entered on December 24, 2024, as Emergency Order 2024-CHRISTMAS, is hereby extended through sunrise on December 25, 2024, unless extended or rescinded by the Commissioner of Agriculture.
EXECUTED DECEMBER 24, 2024.
WILTON SIMPSON
COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE
Signed under the advisement of Addy and Emy Monbarren
