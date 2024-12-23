Monday, December 23, 2024

Congressman Dr. Neal Dunn, who represents our district, was named last week to serve as the Vice Chair of the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health

Congressman Dr. Neal Dunn, who represents our district, was named last week to serve as the Vice Chair of the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health.

 

The Health Subcommittee is the primary Congressional body responsible for healthcare policy and conducts oversight of the vast American healthcare system.

 

Congressman Dunn has served on the House Energy and Commerce Committee and the Health Subcommittee for the past four years.

 

Dr. Dunn spent 11 years serving as a surgeon in the U.S. Army as well as 35 years as a surgeon, and has advocated for increasing transparency in our healthcare system while also lowering costs for everyday Americans.

 

 





http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment