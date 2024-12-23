Congressman
Dr. Neal Dunn, who represents our district, was named last week to serve as the Vice Chair of the House Energy and
Commerce Subcommittee on Health.
The Health Subcommittee is the primary
Congressional body responsible for healthcare policy and conducts oversight of
the vast American healthcare system.
Congressman Dunn has served on the House Energy
and Commerce Committee and the Health Subcommittee for the past four years.
Dr.
Dunn spent 11 years serving as a surgeon in the U.S. Army as well as 35 years as
a surgeon, and has advocated for increasing
transparency in our healthcare system while also lowering costs for everyday
Americans.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment