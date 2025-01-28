Apalachicola man arrested on two counts of child pornography

Officers with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Franklin County Sheriff’s office converged on a home in Apalachicola early Tuesday to arrest 60-year-old Patrick Kelly on charges of possession of child pornography.
Franklin county Sheriff AJ Smith said officers served a search warrant at a home on 4th street where they arrested Kelly on two counts of downloading child pornography.
The sheriff said the children were under 10 years of age.
Sheriff Smith said his office was alerted to the issue by the FDLE cyber crimes unit which led to a joint investigation into Mister Kelly.
The sheriff said additional charges may be filed pending the results of the ongoing investigation.
This was Kelly’s second arrest this month.
On January the 3rd he was arrested on two charges of fraudulent use of credit cards to obtain goods valued at 300 dollars or more.
