Tuesday, January 28, 2025

This week is Prescribed Fire Awareness Week in Florida.

 

Prescribed Fire Awareness Week is a time the state uses to draw attention to the state’s practice of doing controlled burns on Florida's nearly 17 million acres of public forestland.

 

Prescribed fire uses slow-moving, low-grade fire to reduce the brush and overgrowth that would otherwise serve as fuel for a dangerous wildfire.

 

Besides cutting down on hazardous ground fuels, prescribed fires return nutrients to the soil, provide better forage for wildlife and livestock, and help control certain plant and tree diseases.

 

People who own forest land and are interested in adding prescribed fire to their land management practices can get state assistance in doing so.

 

During the 2024 fiscal year, the Florida Forest Service set a new agency record with nearly 278,000 total acres treated in State Forests.

 

From July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024, the agency more than doubled last year’s prescribed fire total of 132,000 acres treated and surpassed the previous annual record of 246,000 acres from 2014-2015.

 




