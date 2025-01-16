Thursday, January 16, 2025

Carrabelle resident Marion Morris has been named to represent Franklin County on the Wilderness Coast library board.

 

The Wilderness Coast Public Libraries system was established in 1992 to help provide services for the public library systems in Wakulla, Jefferson and Franklin counties.

 

The Governing Board consists of one Library Board representative and one County Commission representative from each County.

 

Marion Morris is an active member of the Franklin County Friends of the Library board, a long-time library volunteer, and has contributed to numerous special library projects.

 

The county commission representative on the board is commissioner Cheryl Sanders, but she says she is having a hard time making the meetings.

 

Commissioners said they will consider replacing her with another commissioner in the near future after they have seen a meeting schedule and can decide who could best attend them.




