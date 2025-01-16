Carrabelle
resident Marion Morris has been named to represent Franklin County on the
Wilderness Coast library board.
The
Wilderness Coast Public Libraries system was established in 1992 to help
provide services for the public library systems in Wakulla, Jefferson and
Franklin counties.
The Governing Board consists of one Library
Board representative and one County Commission representative from each County.
Marion Morris is an active member of the
Franklin County Friends of the Library board, a long-time library volunteer,
and has contributed to numerous special library projects.
The county commission representative on the
board is commissioner Cheryl Sanders, but she says she is having a hard time
making the meetings.
Commissioners said they will consider replacing
her with another commissioner in the near future after they have seen a meeting
schedule and can decide who could best attend them.
